Who is Chase Chrisley’s ex-girlfriend that Todd ‘never liked’?

Chase Chrisley revealed that he is a single man on the latest episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

However, it appears not everyone was mourning the relationship, as it was quite obvious Todd Chrisley wasn’t upset in the least. He also revealed he had never been keen on the lady in Chase’s life.

Todd said: “I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya. But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like. I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort.”

Brooke Noury is the girl Chase Chrisley has had an on-again-off-again relationship with over the past few years. The couple was first mentioned back in 2015. Noury garnered some Instagram fame from being shown with Chase in various photos. The two appear to have broken up and reconciled several times throughout their relationship.

It was clear Todd Chrisley wasn’t into Chase Chrisley dating Brooke Noury. When the couple broke up at one point in 2015, his response to the breakup wasn’t sorrowful at all. In fact, it appeared that he was happy the couple had called it quits back then too.

While the exact date Chase and Brooke broke up is unclear, there was an Instagram photo of the two shared on Valentine’s Day. A timeline for when the show aired versus what social media says is impossible to sort out.

Chloe Chrisley’s birthday is in November which is when the season premiered. Chrisley Knows Best is only a few episodes in, so was there another reconciliation after the breakup?