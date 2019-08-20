Who did PewDiePie marry and where? All you need to know about Felix Kjellberg and Marzia Bisognin’s wedding at Kew Gardens [PHOTOS]

YouTube superstar PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, married his longtime social media star sweetheart, Marzia Bisognin, on Monday, August 19, in an intimate ceremony that took place in London.

PewDiePie, 29, and Bisognin, 26, met online in 2011 and have been dating since then.

Felix Kjellberg and Marzia Bisognin’s wedding at Kew Gardens

The wedding took place on Monday at the Temperate House and the Nash Conservatory in Kew Gardens, London. It was a private and intimate affair with only a select group of guests.

Marzia took to Instagram to announce their wedding.

“Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family,” she wrote. “It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever.”

PewDiePie also announced their wedding on Twitter and Instagram.

“We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be,” he wrote. “I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

PewDiePie was born on October 24, 1989, in Gothenburg, Sweden. He attended Chalmers University of Technology but dropped out in 2011 to focus on creating content after starting his YouTube channel in 2010. He rose quickly to global fame as a YouTube superstar. He was made popular by his video gaming and commentary videos.

PewDiePie is the biggest YouTube star in terms of the total number of subscribers. His YouTube channel has more than 99.5 million subscribers. He also has more than 18.5 million followers on Instagram and 18.3 million followers on Twitter.

His estimated net worth is about $30 million.

Who is Marzia Bisognin?

Marzia Bisognin was born in Arzignano, province of Vicenza, Veneto, Italy, on October 21, 2016.

Bisognin is a social media star in her own right, with more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram and about 7.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Marzia’s net worth is estimated at about $2 million.

Marzia and PewDiePie met online in August 2011 while PewDiePie lived in Sweden. Marzia was a fan of PewDiePie, who lived in Italy and vlogged under the screen name CutiePieMarzia. The affair started through private messages on social media after they met online.

PewDiePie flew to Italy to meet Marzia soon after and they hit it off. She moved to Sweden to live with him six months after they met. The couple later relocated to the U.K. and settled in Brighton.

Marzia announced in April 2018 that PewDiePie had proposed and that she had accepted.

She has not posted on her YouTube page since October 22. She has reportedly been focusing on fashion design, entrepreneurship, and is also the author of the YA horror novel Dream House.