Where does Darcey from 90 Day Fiance get her money?

Darcey Silva gets a lot of flak from 90 Day Fiance fans for constantly being over-the-top in everything she does. Even in fashion, Darcey does the most.

She’s always sporting the hottest designer labels on both her clothing and luggage, leading many to question how exactly does Darcey make her money?

For starters, Darcey Silva isn’t filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days for free. While she has never divulged just how much she’s paid to keep returning to the show, she is one of the biggest trenders to grace TLC screens on Sunday nights and for that, they are likely paying her well.

In addition to her reality TV income, Darcey has a few irons in the fire including the clothing label House of Eleven, which she and Stacey Silva run together.

In the past, it has been said that Darcey and Stacey have designed pieces worn by celebrities including Demi Lovato, Jeannie Mai, and Nicki Minaj.

However, the actual storefront in Los Angeles is now listed as permanently closed and there is no proof that the sisters have been designing things recently.

Darcey and Stacey also make music and even put out a single, Lock Your Number, in 2018. That said, they haven’t released anything new so that’s not likely a huge source of income for either of them.

Prior to Darcey’s stint with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, she and Stacey put together a sizzle reel in hopes of landing a reality show together called The Twin Life.

It even featured their ex-husbands prior to both of them getting divorced. Darcey and Stacey sure did look different almost a decade ago.

There is also speculation that, while Darcey looks like a million bucks, she may not actually be sporting authentic designer duds — not all of them anyway. In fact, a user on Reddit went to great lengths to prove that quite a few of Darcey’s designer duds aren’t real.

One thing that Darcey Silva may be doing to make money is promos on social media and possibly even appearances. It’s not uncommon for reality stars to generate more income in this manner so she certainly wouldn’t be the first.

And while Darcey’s Instagram isn’t filled with promos like many others, they are scattered among her other posts.

With more than 453,000 followers on Instagram, it’s quite possible that Darcey Silva makes a decent living as a reality TV star and social media influencer, not having to rely on a traditional job to get her bills paid.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will end Season 3 with the second part of the Tell All on Monday, October 28 at 8/7c on TLC.