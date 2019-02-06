What is Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen’s relationship? Pair are best of friends

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen are actually great friends. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen welcomed his first son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, this week via surrogate and he shared the news after just a few hours.

Many of his Real Housewives friends and fellow celebrities reached out to congratulate him, including Sarah Jessica Parker — who had a sweet message to share.

In her Instagram post showing Cohen and little baby Benjamin, she revealed that February 4 would never be the same again, adding: “We are already madly in love.”

Her choice of phrase got fans wondering what the relationship was between the pair.

Sarah and Andy have actually been friends for years. According to Andy, they first met when he worked in production on The Morning Show at CBS. Then, a year later, he saw her at a Vanity Fair party, where he was tasked with interviewing people and Parker recognized him.

“She’s as wonderful as you could possibly imagine. I mean, she’s really great,” Cohen reveals about his friend.

Sarah Jessica Parker has also been on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. Back in 2016, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she appeared on an episode. She handled it with humor, telling the audience that she felt the rip to her dress gave it an new edgy look.

Andy Cohen came to Parker’s defense last year after her former Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall, called her out on Instagram. At the time, Kim had lost her brother and Parker reportedly reached out with love and support.

At the time, Parker was busy doing interviews for her new show, Divorce, and reporters had asked her about her strained relationship with Kim. Apparently, Kim didn’t like what Sarah had to say, and told her to stop talking about her — accusing her of “exploiting” the tragedy that was losing her brother.

“What was [SJP] supposed to do? Say something bad? I don’t understand,” Andy Cohen said on his radio show after hearing his friend was being criticized.

“She was doing press all last week for Divorce. And you know, guess what? When you’re doing press, you’re asked the same questions about what’s going on. So, people, I’m sure, were like, ‘What do you think happened?’ And she simply and concisely expressed her condolences,” he continued.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to Matthew Broderick for over 20 years.