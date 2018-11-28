What did 6ix9ine get arrested for? Charges that could land Tekashi 69 in prison explained

Earlier this month, Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested on federal RICO and firearms charges. Along with his former associated Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan, Tekashi69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, he is facing 32 years to life in prison.

Why Tekashi 6ix9ine is in jail

Federal prosecutors allege that 6ix9ine is a member of a street gang called the Nine Trey Bloods. He is accused of armed robbery and being part of a racket that sells drugs and is involved in other illegal activity.

6ix9ine was denied bail despite his lawyer’s offer for his client to be transferred to house arrest, surrender his passport and a bank account containing $1.7 million. Since bail was denied, the Fefe rapper will have to remain in jail until his trial, which is scheduled for September 2019.

Tekashi 69 has pled not guilty to the charges.

The 22-year-old rapper was jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in a general population unit, before being moved to another facility after he was reportedly threatened.

Days leading up to his arrest, 6ix9ine fired his team and dissociated himself with his former manager Shotti and Tr3y Way entertainment.

Charges that could land Tekashi 6ix9ine in prison

The Gummo rapper’s most serious charges include using a firearm or possessing one during a violent act. This charge carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years to a life sentence. Another serious charges that could get 6ix9ine 20 years in prison is a racketeering conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

According to Vulture, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Longyear revealed that federal prosecutors have a confidential informant, who wore a wire and recorded the Brooklyn rapper and his alleged gang.

Racketeering charges are associated with organized crime and federal prosecutors claimed that Tekashi 6ix9ine is an active member of the Nine Trey Bloods.