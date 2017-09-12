Watch the full Kid Rock for Senate speech from Grand Rapids

Kid Rock’s first apparent campaign speech in his bid to run for Senate took place at a concert in Grand Rapids, MI, on Wednesday last week.

The speech saw him take “deadbeats” who milk the system to task, and also saw him lay into “Nazis f*****g bigots and now again the KKK” — saying “screw all you a**holes, stay the f**k away.”

He also asked Jesus to guide people with his wisdom “and give us strength to fight”.

And the singer — who this week hit back at critics over his past use of the Confederate Flag at concerts — said his campaign bid for senate had got people in “disarray”.

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, added: “Wait till they hear Kid Rock for president of the U.S.A.. ‘Cause wouldn’t it be a sight to see, President Kid Rock in Washington, D.C.. Standing on the Oval Office like a G. Holding my d**k ready to address the whole country.

“I’ll look the nation dead in the eyes, live on TV, and simply tell them, you never met a motherf****r quite like me.”

Kid Rock’s Facebook post on Monday came about after civil rights activists demanded his upcoming concerts in Detroit be cancelled over his previous use of the Confederate flag and continued criticism of football player Colin Kaepernick.

In his post the singer accused people of “stirring the pot” and signed off saying: “P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Rock has been talking about running for U.S. Senate in Michigan since July — and has since launched a website kidrockforsenate.com — but he has not yet officially entered the race.

People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, fuck the extreme left and… Posted by Kid Rock on Monday, September 11, 2017

Watch the full speech by Kid Rock for Senate in the video below: