Venu Madhav death: Tributes pour in after Telugu comedy legend passes away at age 39

By
25th September 2019 10:38 PM ET
Actor Venu Madhav
Indian actor Venu Madhav dies at 39. Pic credit: via Instagram

Venu Madhav, an Indian comedian and actor, died Wednesday at the age of 39. He died at a hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, in the Indian state of Telangana. Madhav reportedly died after being hospitalized due to “liver illness.” But other sources said he suffered from liver and kidney-related illness, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter after news of the actor’s death broke earlier today. Several public figures and Indian film stars have paid tribute on Twitter. Stars who have paid tribute include Gopichand Malineni, Nani, Mahesh Babu, and Varun Tej (Gaddalakonda Ganesh).

They even shared photos from Venu Madhav’s last days.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon and will take place in the Moulali suburb of Hyderabad, India, according to India Today.

Who was Venu Madhav?

Venu Madhav was an Indian comedian, film actor, and TV personality, born in Kodad in Suryapet district.

His started his career in entertainment as a mimicry artist and was known for his skillful imitation of celebrities, politicians, and other public figures using their local dialects.

His first appeared in a comedic role in Samapradayam (1996). He then went on to appear in several Telugu-language movies, including the action film Master (1997) and the romantic drama Tholi Prema (1998), directed by A. Karunakaran, starring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy.

He also played roles in movies such as Thammudu (1999), Shankar Dada MBBS (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Andarivaadu (2005), and Jai Chiranjeeva (2005). He appeared alongside actors such as Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi.

He is best known for his roles in Telugu films, but he has also appeared in Kannada and Tamil movies. He appeared in scores of films over the course of his career, spanning more than two decades.

His last screen appearance was in the 2016 film Dr. Paramanandaiah’s Students Gang, according to NDTV.

He won several awards and accolades, including the Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian for his role in Telugu-language comedy Lakshmi (2006).

