Truett McKeehan death: Tributes pour in after TobyMac’s son dies

Truett McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died at age 21. A spokesperson for the family confirmed Truett’s passing but did not reveal a cause of death.

“Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” the spokesperson said in a statement to USA Today. The report claims that the 21-year-old died suddenly but did not provide further details.

Truett Foster McKeehan was an aspiring rapper who has collaborated with his father TobyMac on several records. He also released music under the name TruDog, TRU, and Shiloh on his Soundcloud.

Several tributes have poured in for Truett Foster following his untimely death.

My childhood soundtrack has a ton of TruDog on it. Prayers up for Toby. https://t.co/2AgMKFXwqZ — Ryan Heffernon (@RyanHeffernon) October 24, 2019

My kids and I came up rapping "Truedogs" collaborations with his Dad TobyMac. This is a sad day for Toby and his family. Please pray that God will see them through. https://t.co/3A9fIWxcVB — Benjamin Hyatt Band (@BenHyattBand) October 24, 2019

Wow, just saw the news about Truett McKeehan. Mourning with you this morning @tobymac. Prayers for you and your family. God have mercy. — Scotty Swingler (@ScottyRossSwing) October 24, 2019

According to USA Today, the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed he died Wednesday but is still investigating Truett’s cause of death.

“Cause of death has not been determined. Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

Truett was the eldest son of TobyMac and is survived by his four siblings: Marlee, Moses, Leo, and Judah.

Truett Foster Mckeehan was last active on his Instagram page five days ago. In his last Instagram post, Truett thanked his supporters. “last night it all kinda came together… thank you to everyone who has supported me through the thick and thin.”

In the comment section, several fans left tributes and prayers mourning his death.

One commenter wrote the following. “I raised my boys listening to trudog, we even have a concert that my now 19-year-old bought. We love and pray for your family. As a momma, I cannot imagine your heartbreak. I’m praying for you all.”

