Tristan Thompson wishes ex Khloe Kardashian happy birthday amidst cheating scandal

Things haven’t been so great for Khloe Kardashian over the past few months. Not only did her ex cheat on her, but it was with her little sister’s best friend. And what’s more, is that the entire thing was televised for the world to see.

Although the fallout happened a while ago, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is just now airing it and using the drama for its two-part season finale special. This means that the Kardashian-Jenner family “gets” to relive the drama of that fateful time period.

Amidst the TV show’s airing, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday. You can see her sisters wish her a happy birthday in a heartfelt video below.

Who else wished her a happy birthday but none other than her ex and father of her baby, Tristan Thompson. The man who cheated on her not once, but twice, took the time to praise the mother of his child.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko,” he wrote, signing off with a heart emoji.

Tristan isn’t very active on social media, so this post was definitely special. And perhaps an indication that he still felt guilty for cheating on her (twice, once while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True).

Thus far, fans comments have been relatively positive. But Instagram has also been glitchy since the post was put up, so it’s hard to say what the overall reaction will be once it irons itself out.

Khloe’s sisters, however, wish her a drama-free day and year. Needless to say, Khloe deserves it after everything she’s been through in recent months.