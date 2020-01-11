Trick Daddy arrested: Rapper and Love & Hip Hop Miami star accused of cocaine posession and DUI

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Trick Daddy was arrested early on Saturday in Miami.

The Nan rapper was accused of cocaine possession and DUI. According to TMZ, police found Trick Daddy asleep behind the wheel of a car near Southwest 128th Avenue and 42nd Street after he claimed to have been leaving a Miami club.

According to reports, officers were responding to a call about a dark-colored SUV driving recklessly through the area, claiming it was “hitting signs and running red lights.”

After noting that Trick, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was sporting bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words, officers reportedly asked him to perform a field sobriety test. He was then placed under arrest as police suspected that he was under the influence.

The Love & Hip Hop star said he was coming from the club and had just dropped someone off.

The arrest was made at approximately 3:20 a.m. local time, according to the Miami Herald.

Trick Daddy was reportedly taken to the local jail, where he refused to take a breathalyzer test to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Then, when officers were searching Trick Daddy’s belongings, a dollar bill with what officers believed might be cocaine residue was found. At that point, he was booked for the suspected DUI and cocaine possession.

Trick Daddy’s total bail was $6,000 with $5,000 of that coming from the cocaine possession charge and $1,000 due to the DUI charge. It’s not known if he has bonded out at this point or not.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that Trick Daddy has been arrested for cocaine possession. Back in 2014, he was taken into custody after police officers entered his home to find cocaine and a gun in his bedroom.

As Love & Hip Hop: Miami viewers are aware, Season 3 just started airing on VH1. It’s possible, if not likely, that Trick Daddy’s arrest could play into his storyline later in the season.