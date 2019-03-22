Tommie Lee apologizes for latest arrest, vows to get treatment after showing up to court drunk

22nd March 2019 2:58 PM ET

Tommie Lee has more mugshots than probably anyone from the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast, and over the past year she’s been in and out of jail. Last week, she landed back in the slammer one more time after showing up to court drunk, but now she’s finally admitting that she has a problem and she’s vowing to get some help.

The former Love & Hip Hop star was due in court to deal with child abuse charges stemming from an incident with her daughter last year. When she showed up to the Cobb County, Georgia courthouse, TMZ reports that she appeared to be intoxicated.

Immediately, the judge ordered that Tommie Lee be drug and alcohol tested to see what was going on. When it turned out that she was, indeed, drunk, she was sent straight to jail and earned herself another mugshot.

When news of Tommie Lee’s latest trip to jail started to circulate, naturally, her fans started asking questions and making comments on Instagram.

That prompted a response from Tommie, who has been promoting new music on social media recently. This time, rather than denying she has a problem as she’s done in the past, she took responsibility and even apologized, writing, “My deepest apologies to my fans, proud supporters, and most of all my Family.”

Is this a new leaf for Tommie Lee, who vehemently denied having a drinking problem on the most recent season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? We sure hope so!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 premieres on Monday, March 25 at 8/7c on VH1.