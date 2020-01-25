This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard expecting first child, reveal gender

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, and his wife Rachel Reichard are expecting their first child together.

The actor, who plays Toby on the NBC drama, shared the exciting news on Instagram. Rachel also used social media to share that their family will add a new member in a few months.

News that the Sullivan family is expanding comes days after Rachel appeared on her husband’s podcast, In Love… with Michael Rosenbaum and Chris Sullivan. They discussed several topics regarding their relationship but did not spill their baby news.

Chris and Rachel reveal baby’s gender

Chris will soon have more in common with his alter ego. Like Toby, Chris will soon be the father of a baby boy. During his social media announcement, the actor used several photos to let his followers know the gender of the baby.

Rachel also revealed it was a boy, but she was more upfront about it than her husband. She even shared the nursey and a name for their little one is in the works. Rachel also expressed her appreciation for naps.

Although the happy couple each had a unique way of revealing that they are expecting a baby boy, there is one thing crystal clear in their posts. Both Chris and Rachel are over the moon as they will soon become first-time parents.

Who is Chris Sullivan’s wife Rachel Reichard?

Rachel Reichard may be known as Chris Sullivan’s wife, but that is only one of many of her titles.

She is also a proud dog mom to Harrison and Sally Sullivan. Rachel’s love of her fur babies has made her an advocate for the company Paw Works, which is a no-kill shelter near where the Sullivan’s live in California.

When she is not fighting to save animals and hanging with her own dogs, Rachel is working at her company, BrightShift. According to the website, the company’s mission is to help people experience personal growth.

BrightShift focuses on individual, as well as team-building exercises that will help anyone perform at their optimum level.

Before launching BrightShift, Rachel also dabbled in producing, mostly short films. Like her husband, she has always had a passion for the entertainment industry. It was their mutual passion that initially bonded the happy couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year.

Chris Sullivan plays a new dad on This Is Us. Soon he will have the same experience in real life.

