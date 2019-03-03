Tekashi69 death hoax resurfaces as the controversial rapper remains behind bars

Despite being in jail since November 2018, controversial rapper Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine continues to make headlines. The 22-year-old rapper recently pled guilty to several crimes including weapon possession, armed robbery and drug charges.

Last month, a plea document revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine may avoid significant jail time in exchange for becoming an informant set to testify against his fellow gang members.

This report has sparked speculation that the rapper’s life may be in danger, which in turn has led to numerous death hoaxes. The most recent hoax claims that Tekashi69 was found dead in his cell while other bizarre reports claim that the New York rapper escaped from prison.

6ix9ine's baby mother Sara Molina says he's a "culture vulture." https://t.co/O5Bbasgvbi pic.twitter.com/TpOfnUHbxX — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 1, 2019

The Fefe rapper is still alive and was reportedly moved to a federal protective custody unit due to fears for his safety.

6ix9ine released his debut album while in prison to commercial success. Since his incarceration, the rapper has been accused of domestic violence from the mother of his child Sara Molina.

The Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine admitted to being a member of the street gang the Nine Trey Bloods as part of his cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors. The rapper admitted to ordering his friend Kooda B to shoot at rival Chief Keef during their feud.

Kooda B has since been arrested and unsealed documents revealed that Tekashi 69 provided the information.

It is unclear where the Tekashi 6ix9ine death hoax originated from. We previously reported on a ‘Ligma’ hoax targeting the rapper and other celebrities last year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing date is set for January 23, 2020.