Tekashi 6ix9ine prison photo leaks and Meek Mill had this to say

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram on Wednesday. Jade was visiting her bae in prison.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez is serving a 24-month prison sentence due to his association with violent crime gang The Nine Trey Gangsters.

Tekashi had been facing a possible 47-year prison sentence; however, he received a considerably shorter punishment after agreeing to cooperate with authorities.

The rapper decided to testify against gang members, and there is a possibility he will be required to go into witness protection.

Jade’s photo showed the pair of them wearing grey and white jumpsuits. In the caption, she laments her partner’s legal situation, complaining that he was refused permission to serve out the rest of his sentence from home.

When the Shade room reposted Jade’s photo, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who has made his dislike for Tekashi no secret, posted in the comments section: “That witness protection drip.”

This comment is not the first time Meek Mill had a dig at 6ix9ine, who he sees as being a snitch. In an interview in 2018 with Power 106, he referenced Tekashi and warned other rappers and fans to “Watch who you surround yourself around.”

In January, Mill commented again, this time on Twitter, after hearing that Tekashi had testified against former associate Kintea MacKenzie, who was allegedly involved in a shooting.

That’s a shame 🤦🏾‍♂️ when I came home everybody was like he got some real dudes backing him “ I was like how” y’all better stop running behind rappers acting like y’all ready to throw y’all lives away over some stupid shit .. I seen this coming a while ago 🥴 https://t.co/b5itD2pt8V — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2019

When Tekashi began his testimony last September, Mill tweeted: “69 going up in a [sic] federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta… be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money.”

69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta… be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 17, 2019

Meek Mill suffered his own legal difficulties and has a long and varied criminal record. He spent a year in prison for violating his parole in 2017, but was released after the judge’s conduct was called into question.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is due to be released from jail sometime next year. His lawyers requested that he be allowed to finish his sentence at home, but a judge refused.