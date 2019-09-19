Tamar Braxton talks Loni Love, The Real feud on Wendy Williams Show and reignites all the drama

The feud between Tamar Braxton and her former co-hosts on The Real has been reignited and based on what went down both on The Wendy Williams Show and after on Tamar Braxton’s Twitter, it looks like there may never be a resolution between her and the other women of The Real.

The drama originally started back in May 2016 when Tamar abruptly left the popular talk show. At one point, Tamar accused her other cohosts of “throwing shade” and having her fired, but she later apologized and all seemed well. But yesterday, Tamar was asked about her former job, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Tamar went on The Wendy Williams Show and was asked by Wendy how she felt about rejoining The Real. Wendy then said, “I always ask you this. Cute show, but they need you. You were done dirty.”

Tamar responded, “Here’s the thing. I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself.”

She then added, “What if I was in a situation where I’m doing ‘Braxton Family Values’ and very stressed and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back. What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn’t be focused, I wouldn’t be ready for my transformation, I wouldn’t be ready for my elevation and that’s where I’ve gotta go. I’ve got to go up and up and up.”

Well, that response didn’t sit well with the ladies at The Real. They addressed Tamar’s statement, on their show yesterday. Loni Love began the conversation with, “We were just watching Wendy live. First of all, thank you for calling us a cute show. We are also an Emmy-winning show, don’t forget that. Tamar Braxton was your guest. We appreciate the fact that you brought us up. Full disclosure, it’s been three years. I don’t know why you guys keep talking about this whole situation.”

She then said, “[I] invited her to come on the show for season six. It was a simple, public ask. I did try to call her privately. I’ve been texting her. I get no response. So I just put it out there. The show has reached out to her. Tamar, nobody is trying to use you as a marketing tool, sweetie. You are still welcome right here too at any time. It is not a big deal. Seriously, we as black women have to stick together. We as women have to stick together. It’s no pettiness. We need to have you come here so we can close the circle.”

Loni further explained. “You apologize, we opened it up to you and it is still there and it will always be there. We love you, Tamar. You are a powerhouse. You know us so that’s it.”

Adrienne Bailon followed up with, “When you apologized, obviously I didn’t know that it was taken down, we were like man, that’s all I ever wanted was an apology. That made us think you extended an olive branch.”

Tamera Mowrey-Housely let her feelings be known, as well. She stated, “I have been in the business for over 20 years. And my reputation is not one of cattiness. And I agree with you, Loni, it’s time. It’s time for me to say this. It’s time for women of color to stop putting each other down.”

Mowry-Housely continued, saying, “I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. It’s unfair. It’s unfair. I worked hard on my character each and every freaking day. And everybody who was close to me knows that truth. What I don’t like is that out there. The falseness.”

In an Instagram post, later on yesterday evening, Tamar brought receipts in the form of screenshots of a private conversation with someone, claiming that Loni did indeed get Tamar fired.

She followed up by writing, “Allegedly…when the guilt settles in..Loni, cut the BS!!! Thanks @wendyshow my sister, for having me!!! U may not have an Emmy YET, but girls are SURELY watching.”

Loni fired back on her Instagram by saying, “Who writes letters? Who sent this?… let’s talk it out…stop going on every other show. You

know you want to…and bring ya man!!! @tamarbraxton.”

Tamar later made it clear on Twitter that she had no desire to talk anything out, calling Loni a liar, and writing, “I’m feeling defeated. All my hard work & from one question, went donwn [sic] the drain. I’m just tired of it. I have so many positive amazing television shows coming and music and this is always the focus. I honestly don’t want to discuss them nor talk to or about them.”

“Because it’s lies!Nene& Wendy cleared the air in PRIVATE then came on her show & it was positive!” Tamar tweeted. “They don’t want that.They want MORE drama.&here i am today mad &depressed because I allowed myself to engage with them on negativity when all I’ve been wrkn so hrs on positivity & [heart emoji]”

The backstory:

In May 2016, there were rumors buzzing around that Tamar was leaving The Real. It didn’t help that Tamar had put up a post on her Instagram about being betrayed by someone she trusted.

“I love u all, but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted (not my man or my sisters),” Tamar wrote on Instagram back in 2015. “I am not about to be tried and tested to snitch and it’s not in good taste to tell you who… but as #tamartians you are very smart and can figure things out on your own.”

“But know that every one who smiles in your face is NOT your friend and is NOT cheering for you and will LIE and try and tear u down, to TRY and dim your light. Thank GOD HE HOLDS MY FUTURE AND MY HAND! (Remember who u are)… I am Tamar Braxton,” she continued. “And if you thought for one second you played me… In the late great Prince and the amazing Beyoncé voice, you PLAYED yourself.”

The very next day, Tamar and the network released the following statement: “THE REAL and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season. She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career.

Everyone associated with THE REAL appreciates Tamar’s efforts and the contributions she has made to the show’s success, and we

wish her all the best for the future.”

Shortly afterward, Tamar stopped following the ladies of The Real, on Twitter. She stopped following Loni Love first, and that lead followers to believe that Loni was the mystery friend that Tamar referred to in her Instagram post.

Loni then went on to defend herself in a radio interview, claiming that she had no idea that Tamar was no longer on the show and she still had love for her. She also stated that Towanda Braxton, Tamar’s sister, was on a plane with her, and gave her the heads up that Vincent Herbert, Tamar’s then-husband, was on an episode of Braxton’s Family Values, blaming the ladies of The Real, Loni specifically, of being jealous of Tamar and getting her fired. Towanda has since denied that conversation took place.

She wrote on her social media: “What I’m not willing to do is allow ANYONE to create dissension. I absolutely was on that flight with @comiclonilove And how many years ago was this conversation? I’m amused at how the statements were paraphrased. It was NEVER a heads up…. AND as soon as I saw Loni on the flight, I IMMEDIATELY contacted Tamar to let her know. The interview circulating that I’m included in is bulls**t.”

“Why feel compelled to keep mentioning Tamar when it pertains to that talk show?” she continued. “I guess they are her biggest fans? Y’all should ask Tamar to come back since she’s the hot topic….Keep it ‘REAL’ or change the name of the show. #therealreal Love you Tamar, just like ‘The Real’.”

Later that year, Loni extended an olive branch to Tamar, posting on Twitter: “Still love @TamarBraxtonHer, #truth, #thinkinaboutyou, #happythanksgiving, #Iainttooproud, and #MommaLovesaysHi.”

Tamar later offered an apology to her former cohosts, saying, in a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this year, “When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.”

Here’s to hoping the ladies can let this feud go one day.