Talia Jackson: Meet actress who plays Jade on Family Reunion, and no that’s not a wig!

Netflix’s new sitcom Family Reunion has a cast of familiar faces such as Sister, Sister’s Tia Mowry and Grey’s Anatomy’s Loretta Devine. Actress Talia Jackson, age 17, has got her big break as Jade in Family Reunion and already has fans talking about her gorgeous hair, which is not a wig.

Jackson plays Jade McKellan — Cocoa (Tia Mowry) and Moz’s (Anthony Alabi) eldest daughter. In the sitcom, Jade is a rebellious teenager, unhappy about the family relocating to Columbus, Georgia from their home in Seattle, Washington.

In the premiere episode, Jade annoys her family with her defiant attitude as she misses partying with her friends in Seattle but eventually begins to settle down in the McKellan’s new home.

Who is Talia Jackson?

Jackson appeared on ABC series Station 19 as Zoe but scored her first main role in Family Reunion. The talented actress is also a singer and she has released her first single I’m Not Jealous on all streaming platforms and the music video will be coming very soon.

Talia Jackson’s Instagram page takes you behind the scenes of Family Reunion and she occasionally shares her amazing singing voice, such as this cover of Daniel Caesar’s hit single Best Part.

According to her IMDB, Jackson began auditioning at age 7 and she has a younger brother Armani Jackson, who stars in Netflix’s Little Boxes.

All ten episodes of Family Reunion are currently streaming on Netflix.