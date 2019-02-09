T.I. boycotts Gucci after refusing to accept their apology, adds Prada and Montcler to his no-buy list

T.I. says no to Gucci after the brand issued an apology for a mask they recently tried to sell. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gucci has already issued an apology after a recent clothing item caused outrage, with those speaking out calling the sweater racist. T.I. is among the celebrities who have spoken out against the brand and even with the apology, the Atlanta rapper vows not to spend another dime on the high end apparel brand.

Up until days ago, Gucci was selling a black sweater with a turtleneck that folded up across one’s face. On it was a graphic pair of lips that covered the wearer’s mouth. The problem with it is that the oversized lips look a lot like blackface.

Gucci slammed for sweater that appears to resemble blackface https://t.co/k4Dv4Go9k1 pic.twitter.com/ZRKEbge2SM — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2019

In their apology, Gucci claims that the blackface imagery was accidental.

“We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make,” reads the Gucci apology. “We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond.”

That wasn’t enough for T.I., who took to social media to make it know that he is not ending his Gucci boycott.

“As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say…Y’all GOT US f**ked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!!” T.I. wrote in a lengthy Instagram post about leaving the luxury brand behind.

In order to get Gucci’s attention, T.I. has organized a boycott and asked his followers to get involved.

In the Gucci boycott, he’s asking fans and followers not to purchase anything from Gucci for the next three months. Additionally, for those who already own it, he’s asking them not to wear it at all in that time period.

T.I. wasn’t done there. The Live Your Life rapper also shared an image from the recent Prada blackface scandal.

You may recall the outrage after Prada released a purse with an attached keychain that also looked like it was at least inspired by blackface.

He also called out Moncler for a black puffer jacket that is covered in what looks like blackface imagery.

T.I. didn’t just suggest which brands his fans should stop buying either. He also posted alternative Black-owned brands that he thinks more people should buy instead like Strivers Row, Hideoki Bespoke and Amir James.