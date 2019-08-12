Summer McKeen and Hannah Meloche leaked Finsta video drama: Pair apologize after Vereena responds to diss, clip shows Summer vaping

YouTube stars and social media influencers Summer McKeen and Hannah Meloche have come under fire on social media after a video was leaked from Summer’s Finsta (her private account on Instagram) showing Summer and Hannah making fun of fan edits. The video also shows the Dote Girls making fun of their friend, fellow YouTuber and Instagram star Vereena Sayed.

part 2 of them making fun of edits that their literal fans/supporters made for them pic.twitter.com/qqBFChiOLH — marie ♡ (@morgunaxstark) August 11, 2019

Another leaked video shows Summer vaping although she has previously said she does not vape and advised her followers to avoid smoking and vaping.

summer vaping/juuling even after making a video saying how people shouldn't vape or juul oof pic.twitter.com/c2gNHx4Qae — marie ♡ (@morgunaxstark) August 11, 2019

A third video shows Summer acting weird and apparently “making fun of how black people talk.”

her being drunk or whatever or just cursing and acting weird KDKSKS also being like bhad babie o whatevuh pic.twitter.com/Tiq9aK2lTQ — marie ♡ (@morgunaxstark) August 11, 2019

https://t.co/Sr7gBNaGlk

THERE WERE LEAKED VIDS OF THEM MAKING FUN OF FAN EDITS AND BEING RACIST, SAYING “you’re using black people powder” AND MOCKING THE WAY BLACK PEOPLE SPEAK 🤡🤡 — $am (@samanfaahh) August 11, 2019

Another leaked video shows Summer making “racist” comments and joking that her sister was using “black woman powder.”

“black woman powder” PLEASE SAY SIKE 😶 pic.twitter.com/WUhR7eGd3q — 𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐢𝐞 (@sadboihs) August 11, 2019

After Vereena Sayed saw the video in which her friends dissed her, she tweeted a response.

Slowly realizing influencers aren’t friends lol kinda hurt ! Thank you to the ones who have kept it real with me though — V (@VereenaSayed) August 11, 2019

She also later went live.

vereena being the mature angel she is✨ @VereenaSayed pic.twitter.com/lIdOaG2hSI — mary loves vereena (@softpavs) August 11, 2019

People have been reacting to the leaks on Twitter:

hannah meloche and summer mckeen are so fucking ugly for making fun of instagram edits omg..YOUR fans made them? in their free time? what’s not clicking sweeties pic.twitter.com/Jufl7UEdT4 — kate (@turnerstcrk) August 11, 2019

me coming on to twitter and seeing hannah meloche and summer mckeen being exposed for the fake racist bitches they are pic.twitter.com/9iobSeoSvc — diana (@naenaenergy) August 11, 2019

emma eating her burrito watching summer mckeen and hannah meloche get exposed after she dropped their toxic asses pic.twitter.com/uIRGvJU3E4 — ًengy 12 (@scftiemma) August 11, 2019

Hannah Meloche and Summer McKeen are toxic asf. they deadass made fun of a edit and got pressed bc Vereena was in it (vereena was the only person of color in the edit).

summer mckeen and hannah meloche are both gross and toxic. not only was summer just exposed as being racist but they were both laughing at other youtubers & bringing them down while watching an instagram edit of emma chamberlain, the dolan twins, antonio garza, etc. — sydney ☁️ (@foggychambie) August 11, 2019

live footage of summer mckeen and hannah meloche after realizing that they got cancelled and they’re not gonna be able to go to free trips anymore pic.twitter.com/BzclGRl872 — mica fan acc 116 (@mica_alharalOK) August 11, 2019

Following the leaks, Summer posted an apology on Instagram.

Hannah Meloche also released an apology on Instagram, as seen below.

Summer McKeen was born in May 1999. She is a popular YouTube and Instagram star. She has more than 2.3 million fans on Instagram. She is best known for her beauty, makeup, and fashion videos.

Hannah Meloche was born in February 2001. She is also a beauty and fashion YouTuber, who also posts comedy videos. She has more than 1.8 million fans on Instagram. She has a sister Ella, and three brothers Reeve, Jack, and Andrew.

Since the leaked videos hit social media, both Summer and Hannah have been losing YouTube followers by the thousands, with Summer’s account taking the biggest hit. As this story continues to circulate, both are doing damage control, likely trying to stop the loss of followers before it has a big effect on their respective incomes.