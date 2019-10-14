Succeed Phlyguy death: Tributes pour in after Arkansas rapper is killed in shooting

Succeed Phly Guy, a rapper and former associate of Hip Hop collective Jet Life was shot dead, according to a local news report. Succeed, whose real name is Ronnie Cravens, 40, was reportedly killed in the city of Henderson, Nevada. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBS affiliate KLAS 8NewsNow.
Jenna Ivory, a former adult entertainer and Succeed’s girlfriend, confirmed his death in an Instagram statement.
“I can’t even fu**in think right now or breathe. I just got the phone call. My love, I don’t wanna be here without you. They took you away too soon. It wasn’t your time,” Jenna writes in an Instagram caption with a photo of the couple.
“You were so close with your music. I will do my best to stay strong for you and everyone. I love you more than anything. I can’t believe this right now. God help us all. I will do everything in my power to continue to push your music and your name.”
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even fuckin think right now or breathe. I just got the phone call. My love I don’t wanna be here without you. They took you away too soon. It wasn’t your time. You were so close with your music. I will do my best to stay strong for you and everyone. I love you more than anything. I can’t believe this right now. God help us all. I will do everything in my power to continue to push your music and your name. #longliveDuna #pgs #phlyguysociety #RIH #RIP
The shooting that left Succeed dead reportedly occurred in the 2900 block of Clarity Court in Henderson on Saturday evening. Witnesses claimed to have heard several gunshots and police have not named a suspect. The other victim involved in the shooting was treated for non-life threating injuries and was released from the hospital.
View this post on Instagram
“You will always be miiiiiiiiiine” We had a special bond and understanding that very few or any would ever begin to understand. Together we were the epitome of power. You’re my king. I just want to wake up and this all be a bad dream. I know I need to continue to push forward and remain strong like your want me to…. this is a pain I’ve never felt or experienced. I just wanna talk to you. I love you my everything 😭 I do t understand a lot of things in life and you’ve always been there to help me grow and understand the things I didn’t… can’t nobody get me to understand why someone would take you away or why God would allow this to happen. We made so many good memories together, amazing trips, boss moves together… we still had so much more to do 😭 so much more growing to do together. #RIP #MARATHONCONTINUES #ARKANSASGOAT #MYKING
Succeed was raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas and moved to Dallas, where he signed a record deal with Big Will Records. He recently released a record with Suge rapper DaBaby and was previously associated with rapper Curren$y and his Jet Life hip hop collective. Succeed released a diss record aimed at Curren$y after a falling out last year.
Several tributes have poured in for Succeed following his tragic death.
RIP Succeed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/r9NrXP6TEI
— IG:Ladieslove_Sleepo (@OfficialSleepo) October 13, 2019
I’m at a loss for words. This man was a real one and a stand up guy. I don’t know anyone who went harder for representing Arkansas. Rest peacefully my friend. @Succeed_phlyguy pic.twitter.com/hUPsUv1A4V
— Noel Sosa (@noso1000) October 13, 2019
The motive behind the altercation and shooting that left the rapper dead is still being investigated.
Latest posts by Frank Yemi (see all)
- Succeed Phlyguy death: Tributes pour in after Arkansas rapper is killed in shooting - 14th October 2019
- Dave Mateo death: Tributes pour in for Kendama Pro and dancer dead at 32 - 13th October 2019
- Norm Will Rise death: Love Letters Tattoo artist and former AWR/MSK remembered as tributes pour in - 12th October 2019