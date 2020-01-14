Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!
Stan Kirsch death: Highlander actor dies by suicide at 51
14th January 2020 9:17 AM ET
Stan Kirsch, known for playing Richie Ryan on the Highlander TV series, has died at the age of 51, after committing suicide.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Kirsch died on Saturday, January 11, by hanging.
A statement posted to his Facebook page confirmed his death:
“We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th. We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve. He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
Posted by Stan Kirsch on Monday, January 13, 2020
A tribute to Kirsch was also posted on the official Facebook page of the TV series:
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch. Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”
Posted by Highlander on Monday, January 13, 2020
Shocked fans, friends, and colleagues, have been posting condolence messages and tributes on social media:
Rest In Peace, Stan Kirsch. You were an incredible teacher, full of energy and real care for every student you taught. You really were something special.
— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 14, 2020
Can barely process this news. Richie Ryan was one of my earliest avatars when I really needed that as a kid and I can’t separate Stan Kirsch from the character. So incredibly sorry for everyone who knew him as a person and an acting teacher. I’ll always be grateful for his work. https://t.co/BnQCPp3Ba3
— Matt Wallace (@MattFnWallace) January 14, 2020
I am absolutely gutted to hear the news about Stan Kirsch. Wonderful human-being. Many prayers to his family during this undoubtedly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r8VEAUQDpy
— Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) January 13, 2020
Incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Stan Kirsch. I met him some 25 years ago working staff at the first Highlander the TV Series convention in Denver, CO. From what I remember, he was really just a young kid having a great time and actually kind of seemed bemused at the fuss being made over him and his costars. #stankirsch #rip #stankirschrip #richieryan #highlander #highlandertheseries #therecanbeonlyone
Stan Kirsch bio
According to IMDb, Stan Kirsch was an actor and director born in New York City on July 15, 1968.
Kirsch grew up in New York City and started his acting career very early. He appeared in commercials as a child. Although he worked as a child actor he was able to complete his education.
Kirsch attended Duke University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He was fluent in Spanish and French.
Kirsch was known for playing Richie Ryan on the Highlander TV series. He also appeared in General Hospital. He played Ethan in a controversial episode of Friends in 1995. Ethan was dating Monica, but it turned out that Ethan was only a senior in high school. This made the relationship inappropriate.
He also appeared in the TV series’ JAG and Invincible.
Kirsch worked as an acting coach in Los Angeles before his death. He and his actress wife Kristyn Green started an acting school called Stan Kirsch Studios in 2008. The school trains actors and helps then get roles. He has worked with several actors, including William Mapother, Drew Powell, Purva Bedi, and David Blue.