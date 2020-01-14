Stan Kirsch death: Highlander actor dies by suicide at 51

Stan Kirsch, known for playing Richie Ryan on the Highlander TV series, has died at the age of 51, after committing suicide.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Kirsch died on Saturday, January 11, by hanging.

A statement posted to his Facebook page confirmed his death:

“We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th. We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve. He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Dear friends,We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th. We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we… Posted by Stan Kirsch on Monday, January 13, 2020

A tribute to Kirsch was also posted on the official Facebook page of the TV series:

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch. Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch. Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series… Posted by Highlander on Monday, January 13, 2020

Shocked fans, friends, and colleagues, have been posting condolence messages and tributes on social media:

Stan Kirsch bio

According to IMDb, Stan Kirsch was an actor and director born in New York City on July 15, 1968.

Kirsch grew up in New York City and started his acting career very early. He appeared in commercials as a child. Although he worked as a child actor he was able to complete his education.

Kirsch attended Duke University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He was fluent in Spanish and French.

Kirsch was known for playing Richie Ryan on the Highlander TV series. He also appeared in General Hospital. He played Ethan in a controversial episode of Friends in 1995. Ethan was dating Monica, but it turned out that Ethan was only a senior in high school. This made the relationship inappropriate.

He also appeared in the TV series’ JAG and Invincible.

Kirsch worked as an acting coach in Los Angeles before his death. He and his actress wife Kristyn Green started an acting school called Stan Kirsch Studios in 2008. The school trains actors and helps then get roles. He has worked with several actors, including William Mapother, Drew Powell, Purva Bedi, and David Blue.