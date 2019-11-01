Solange Knowles confirms split with husband after five years of marriage

People have been speculating for months, and now there has been confirmation that Solange Knowles and her husband, Alan Ferguson, have separated. Solange took to her Instagram to announce the split.

“the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before

my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still,” the Seat At The Table singer wrote. “within that stillness, I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”

The 33-year-old explained that her autoimmune disease forced her to look at life a little differently. “I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Solange continued, “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan nobody business ) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

She finished her caption with, “it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

Solange and Alan were introduced to each other by Janelle Monae and Pete Wentz 11 years ago. The two married in 2014 in New Orleans.

The couple collaborated on numerous projects, including Beyonce’s Party and Dance for You, and Jay-Z’s Feelin’ It and Who You With. They also collaborated on the visuals for Solange’s album A Seat At The Table.

Alan Ferguson is a director who has done several videos. Solange is the younger sister of Beyonce Knowles. This is her second marriage. The couple does not have any children together, but Solange has a 15-year-old son with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. It is unclear if the two have filed for divorce.