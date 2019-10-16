Shane Dawson’s merch line with Jeffree Star’s Killer Merch sells out: Restock information

YouTube star Shane Dawson launched his new online merch store in partnership with Jeffree Star’s company Killer Merch yesterday. Dawson’s brand new “pig” merch collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, sliders, backpacks, and phone cases.

The first items in the new merch line sold out very quickly yesterday on shanedawsonmerch.com, but Shane took to Twitter last night to confirm a restock is coming.

My new merch store is LIVE!!! https://t.co/LyxYlaJkTy i’m so excited 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aMSJDkt8q8 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 15, 2019

I’ve never sold out of anything before in my life. Thank you guys for being so supportive today. i’m crying and in total shock. Thank you Jeffree for helping me think more of myself this year. I love you so much. :,))))❤️🐷🌟 pic.twitter.com/pJij3FxNdY — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 15, 2019

restocking soon! (never thought i would say that ever in my life haha)

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/12dsscWWuY — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 15, 2019

TOMORROW @shanedawson is dropping his new MERCH store!! 🐷😇 OMFG who’s ready?? https://t.co/ib3DgN6PbV — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 15, 2019

Tomorrow is Shane’s new MERCH website!! Hoodies, back packs, clothes 😇 The makeup launches on a different date and w. #JeffreeStarCosmetics 👁💖⭐️🐷 https://t.co/4jk87eSfKp — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 15, 2019

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥 Shane's merch is selling out so fast I'm so fucking proud of him!!!!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 15, 2019

Shane Dawson’s brand new merch line with Jeffree Star’s Killer Merch comes in four categories: tees, fleece, accessories, and headwear.

The items include black and pink “pig” backpacks, black and pink hoodies with the pig design, and black and pink hoodies emblazoned with OH MY GOD.

There are also joggers, “Conspiracy” t-shirts, “Conspiracy” hoodies, “pig” baseball caps, black “pig” sliders, and black phone cases with pig and Illuminati designs.

The merch line also includes Andrew Siwicki “EdiTEAing” hoodies in three different colors, including pink/black, yellow/black, and white/grey.

The products are available in different sizes, with the prices quoted on the website. Members of the crew modeled the items, including Dawson, Star, cinematographer Andrew Siwicki, Ryland Adams (Shane’s partner), and his sister Morgan.

Restock information

After the first merch drop sold out very quickly as expected, many fans began asking whether it was a limited drop. But Shane and Jeffree confirmed on Twitter and Instagram that a restock was coming.

There should be multiple restocks of the merch, so if you did not get what you wanted during the first or second restock, you might get it later.

PS. I want everyone to know that @shanedawson will be restocking his merch store very soon! Today was one of our biggest launches EVER for @killer_merch and we are so proud!!! 😍 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 15, 2019

When will Conspiracy eyeshadow palette come out?

The date for the release of Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star’s makeup collaboration has not been confirmed, but it is expected to drop in a few weeks.

There is speculation that the eyeshadow palette will be launched (by Jeffree Star Cosmetics) following the last episode of Shane’s Jeffree Star documentary series, rumored to be a nine-parter.

The collection is expected to include the Conspiracy eyeshadow palette in 18 shades, the Mini-Controversy palette in nine shades, six liquid lipsticks, and other merch, including a “pig” handheld mirror.