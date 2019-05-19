Scarlett Johansson engaged: Who is fiance Colin Jost?

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to SNL writer Colin Jost, according to a representative of the Avengers actress. However, the couple has not yet confirmed their wedding date.

Jost’s marriage to Scarlett will be his first, but it would be Scarlett’s third marriage. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds (2008-2011) and to French businessman Romain Dauriac (2014-2017).

Scarlett and Dauriac welcomed their daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac in 2014.

Jost and Scarlett started dating sometime in 2017, soon after she made a guest appearance on SNL.

Scarlett raised eyebrows back in February 2017 — soon after she split from Dauriac — when she declared in an interview with Playboy magazine that she didn’t think monogamy was natural.

Now that she is engaged and planning to get married again, fans might wonder whether she changed her mind. Fans will also be wondering what Jost, who is marrying for the first time, thinks about Johansson’s belief that monogamy is not natural.

Although the details of Johansson’s personal life are well known, Jost is a less familiar figure. If you are wondering who Colin Jost is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Colin Jost?

Colin Jost is a writer, actor, and comedian, who was born in Grymes Hill, Staten Island, New York. His mother Kerry Kelly was a medical officer for the NYC Fire Department, while his father Daniel was a teacher.

His brother Casey Jost is a producer and writer with Impractical Jokers, a hidden camera reality series.

Jost attended Manhattan’s Regis High School and served as editor of the school’s official publication, The Owl. He attended Harvard and was president of the Harvard Lampoon.

Jost is best known as a writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL). He has been on the SNL writing team since 2005. He was co-anchor for the Weekend Update (2012-2015) and later the head writer.

He is also a stand-up comedian. He has performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and on HBO.

He wrote and appeared as Officer Greg in the film Staten Island Summer (2015). He played Paul in the romantic comedy How to be Single (2016), written by Abby Cohn, Dana Fox, and Marc Silverstein, and directed by Christian Ditter.

In 2019, Jost appeared as a special guest with Michael Che on WWE’s Monday Night Raw and at Wrestlemania 35.

Jost and Che participated in WrestleMania’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. But Braun Strowman eliminated both men and won the battle royal.