Sat Hari Khalsa and her Amrit jewelry line: Who is Brad Pitt’s rumored new girlfriend, and what are her designs like?

Following rumors coming out that actor Brad Pitt is dating Sat Hari Khalsa, the holistic healing practitioner and owner of the Amrit jewelry brand, fans have made online inquiries about her.

Dating rumors were first sparked after Pitt and Khalsa were spotted together in October 2018 while attending the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala annual benefit and art auction organized by the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea.

Sources close to Pitt, 55, have reportedly denied the rumors. According to the sources, Khalsa and the Ad Astra actor, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston (200-2005) and Angelina Jolie (2014-2016), are only friends.

Despite the denial, fans have continued searching for information about the holistic healing practitioner and entrepreneur. If you’ve also wanted to know who Khalsa is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Sat Hari Khalsa?

Khalsa was born in Rockport, Massachusetts, but moved to India when she was young to attend a boarding school. She lived in India until she was 18.

Through her mother — a Kundalini Yoga practitioner — Khalsa developed an interest in Indian mysticism and was converted to Sikhism. She also developed a close relationship with the Indian-born American spiritual teacher, Yogi Bhajan (Harbhajan Singh Khalsa), who popularized the practice of Kundalini Yoga in the U.S.

Khalsa is the designer for the jewelry brand Amrit

Khalsa is the owner and designer for the jewelry brand Amrit, a Sanskrit word that translates to “the nectar of the divine,” according to the designer’s official website. Amrit aims to “create pieces that have a deeper symbolic meaning and carry a sacred blessing for the wearer.”

Amrit is also the name of Khalsa’s daughter.

Khalsa’s jewelry designs carry a hefty price tag, so she relies on the rich and wealthy for patronage. Over the years, she has built up a vast clientele that includes celebs and entertainment and business professionals. Her jewelry designs have been worn by celebs such as Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Emma Watson, Cassie Ventura, Joe Perry, Demi Moore, Gwen Stefani, Ozzy Osbourne, and Julia Roberts.

Khalsa has an Instagram page for Amrit, where she posts photos of her jewelry designs. You can also find Amrit here on Facebook and here on Twitter.

Khalsa designs are influenced by her belief in holistic healing

Khalsa’s interest in precious gems, jewelry, and mystical symbolism was awakened while living in India. She started designing jewelry and learning about alternative healing practices and spirituality in India. She also learned about the mystical symbolism and power of precious gems and stones from spiritual teachers in India.

Sat Hari Khalsa trained under Doctor Soram Khalsa, an expert in both alternative and western medicine, for six years. After training under him, the famous rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers asked her to tour with them as their personal healer.