Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is engaged! After two years of dating, Christian Biscardi proposed to the Jersey Shore star and she said yes. Now, Sammi Sweetheart is showing off her engagement ring and it’s a sparkler.

According to E! News, Biscardi planned the perfect engagement for his soon-to-be bride with the help of Paul Cozzi III of Cozzi Jewelers.

Together, they designed a dazzling ring that comes in at 4 carats. Cozzi explained that the center stone is a bit over 2 carats of flawless princess cut diamond. The square middle diamond is surrounded by smaller brilliant-cut round diamonds to make for extra sparkle.

As for the quality of the diamonds in Sammi Sweetheart’s engagement ring, Cozzi said they are “all G color (near colorless diamond) and VS2 clarity.”

Even the platinum ring itself is custom made with a “square cushion halo.”

It turns out that Christian had even more help than just that of the jeweler. He also enlisted Sammi Sweetheart’s sister to help pick out the diamond engagement ring of her dreams.

As far as what Sammi Sweetheart’s engagement ring is worth, neither Christian Biscardi or Paul Cozzi are saying. So far, it’s just been described as priceless — and we’re sure that it’s priceless to Sammi.

Sammi also showed a photo of the proposal itself, telling her Instagram followers, “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”