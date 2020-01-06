Ronan Farrow: Who did Ricky Gervais reference in his Golden Globes speech?

Ricky Gervais hosted last night’s Golden Globes in Beverly Hills for his fifth and allegedly final time. As expected, his opening monologue was a cacophony of jokes at the expense of Hollywood’s rich and famous, and reactions were mixed, to say the least.

He started his speech by saying how he didn’t really care about presenting the awards and reiterated that he would joke about whatever he wanted. He first had a dig at Kevin Hart and then Felicity Huffman. He then proceeded to aim at some of Hollywood’s most celebrated, including Pacino, De Niro, and Pesci.

However, he then stated that the night was not just about the actors, but also about the people behind the cameras.

“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world,” he continued, “but they all have one thing in common, they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.”

That remark was then followed by some nervous giggling and laughter.

So, who is Ronan Farrow?

Ronan Farrow is an investigative journalist who is best known for exposing the sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker. He also revealed the misconduct allegations against CBS C.E.O. Leslie Moonves and others.

For his work in exposing these scandals, he won the Pultizer Prize for public service, the National Magazine Award, and the George Polk Award, among others. As well as writing for the New Yorker, he has also been an anchor and investigative reporter at MSNBC and NBC News.

He worked for the Obama administration in Pakistan and Afghanistan as a Special Adviser for Humanitarian and NGO Affairs in the Office of the Special Representative. He has worked as a lawyer, but in his Twitter profile, he calls himself a “bad lawyer.”

Farrow, who is from New York City, was born in 1987 and is the son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. He is estranged from his father. In 2018, he publicly identified as being part of the LGBT community.

Ronan Farrow began dating American speechwriter and podcaster Jon Lovitt in 2011. In 2019, Farrow and Lovitt became engaged after Farrow proposed via a message in his latest book