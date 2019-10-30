RHOA star Kenya Moore is not ready to call it quits on her marriage

For the first time, Kenya Moore is discussing her marriage problems with her husband, Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were shocked to hear the news that Kenya and Marc had split, just days after their Tamron Hall Show appearance.

Kenya spoke exclusively with People and stated that although she and Marc are separated, they haven’t filed for divorce yet.

Kenya said, “I didn’t get married to quit.” She went on, “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear. I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse, and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child, and we are a family.”

She also stated that she feels like Marc doesn’t share the same feelings in regards to reconciliation. “I am hopeful and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Kenya says.

“Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

Kenya said that rumors that Marc was unfaithful and had a secret family were untrue. “None of that is true,” she said. “I can tell you that I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families. I can tell you that’s completely made up. There’s no truth to that. In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”

Their issue, according to Kenya, was that they had a long-distance marriage. Kenya was living in Atlanta, and Marc was in New York City, where he owns several restaurants. “The distance had really been taking a toll on us,” Kenya said.

“Initially, when we had the baby, it was great. He was there for every single doctor’s appointment, every ultrasound, every scare. We were 90 percent together. He was a very supportive husband at that time.”

After the birth of their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn, Kenya said that things changed. She said that Marc opened up a couple more businesses, and it became harder to spend time together.

“But if you are living in two different places, you have to be together during the times you are in the same place,” Kenya said. “Either you’re both in NY, and you’re both in Atlanta. And when we’d be in the same place, we weren’t always in the same place.”

When asked why they didn’t just move, Kenya said they both liked where they lived and wanted to split their time between both cities.

Kenya also said a key issue was communication. “We communicate in very different ways, ” Kenya told People. “If the communication was better and more open and honest, I think we could solve our problems.”

She also said that she asked Marc to go to counseling, but he hasn’t agreed.

Kenya said that she hadn’t seen Marc since the split, but he has seen their daughter, Brooklyn, and FaceTimes with Brooklyn every day.

Marc’s rep said that he had no comment on Kenya’s claims.