Ray J speaks out about the drama between him and wife, Princess Love

Ray J has spoken about the drama between him and his wife, Princess Love.

Ray took to Instagram and posted a video disputing that he left Princess and his daughter Melody stranded in Vegas, like Princess said earlier this week in his comments.

He captioned the video,

“My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down. In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time.”

In the video, he says that he never left Vegas, so he didn’t strand Princess. He then said that Princess shouldn’t have gone to social media to discuss their marital problems.

He also noted that compromise comes from both sides, not just one, and revealed that they need to be on one accord, considering the couple has another baby on the way.

The drama began when Ray J posted a picture of himself, Princess Love, and their daughter Melody after hosting the Soul Train Music Awards pre-show.

In the photo, Ray J was thanking BET for allowing him to host.

Princess went into the comments of the post and accused Ray J of leaving her as well as their daughter stranded in Vegas, saying, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling…now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly.”

Apparently, the two haven’t reconciled yet. Here’s to hoping everything works out.