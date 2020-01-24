Rapper Dee Dave shot dead in East Baltimore: David Leroy King’s music was ‘positive and didn’t glorify violence’

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

East Baltimore rapper Dee Dave (David Leroy King) was shot and killed in a parking lot in Essex, Baltimore, this morning. The double shooting occurred around 5:11 a.m. outside Kings Mill Apartment complex, according to CBS Baltimore.

Officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the two men was Dee Dave, whose real name was David Leroy King. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, while the other victim, who reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken a local hospital.

CBS Baltimore reported that Baltimore County Homicide Detectives were investigating the shooting and that anyone with information should call 410-307-2020 to contact the County Police Homicide Unit.

Police said that callers would remain anonymous and anyone who submits tips through Metro Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward.

Dee Dave’s fans Fans mourn on social media

Fans of the rapper took to social media to express their dismay at the shooting, mourn his death, and express their condolences.

Man this shit about Dee Dave is sad. Rest easy man. Baltimore cmon yo smh. Love to that man family. — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) January 24, 2020

How so much can change in a matter of hours . . . just last night we had the BEST time , ALL GOOD vibes , all love & Support ! A pure soul ! #TheHuddleToBeContinued . . . #DeeDave 💔 pic.twitter.com/1jmT3Cc3Qq — Movember. (@scorpimo_) January 24, 2020

Dee Dave planted a seed last night before he left , he gave us something to cherish … #TheHuddle #Real4eva #TheDeeDave — Trú (@_1Tru) January 24, 2020

Who was David Leroy King, aka Dee Dave?

Dee Dave was a native of East Baltimore, Maryland. He was raised in Chapel Hill Projects of East Baltimore and was 29 years old at the time of his death.

His family confirmed his identity as a local “journeyman rapper” who worked full-time as a contractor for Baltimore Gas & Electric. According to his father, David King Sr., on the morning he died, Dee Dave was preparing to travel to Atlanta for a show after performing in East Baltimore on Thursday night.

East #Baltimore journeyman rapper “Dee Dave” shot & killed at 5am in the parking lot of an #Essex apt. complex. His family tells me his music was positive & didn’t glorify violence. He was leaving to go to a show in #Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/nSjyfBS3ai — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) January 24, 2020

King Sr. said that his son’s rap music had a positive message and did not glorify violence. He said that Dee David was looking forward to his January 24 show in Atlanta and hoping it would be his “big break.”

“It might’ve been the big break he was waiting for,” Dee Dave’s father told The Baltimore Sun.

Man The Vibe Was So Real At THE HUDDLE S/o The Homie @TheDeeDave For Putin This Shit Together We Need More Of These FREQUENTLY Also S/o To The Artist Who Performed And Showed That Baltimore Has SO MUCH Talent 🔥🙌🏾 #TheHuddle pic.twitter.com/TronUg0bBu — TheYoungestInCharge (@DjLilJetta) January 24, 2020

In line with what his father said about his lifestyle and music, Dee Dave expressed disapproval of the state of hip-hop music in an interview with Stop the Breaks in 2014.

He said he did not feel that hip-hop was “breathing the right way right now” because there was “so much garbage music” being created.

He said that his music was influenced by old schools such as Frankie Beverly and The Temptations. He also identified Jay-Z, Jadakiss, and Notorious B.I.G., as being among his favorite rappers.

He added that he also derived inspiration from listening to the music of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, and Joey Bada$$.