Rapper A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie posts heartfelt Instagram apology to his ex following split over cheating allegations

Rapper A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has responded with an emotional apology to cheating allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Ella Rodriguez, better known as Ella Bands.

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently split with Ella after she accused him of cheating. But in a heartfelt message posted to Instagram yesterday, A-Boogie apologized to Ella.

The Swervin’ rap star opened up on Instagram about the recent cheating allegation which led to the relationship split.

“It really takes losing what you have to love and appreciate what you had,” he wrote. “I hate to be the type to regret things but I f***ed up like crazy with you and I regret every little mistake even tho it made me open my eyes and realize what really matters to me.”

“I love you no matter what and I will never disrespect you in any type of way ever again whether you accept me after all I’ve done or not,” A-Boogie continued remorsefully. “You are everything a man can ask for and gave me a beautiful family to love, prosper, and cherish.”

A-Boogie went on to say that he still loves Ella.

“I was never an outspoken person with anyone but you, my best friend,” the heartfelt message continued. “I can’t even imagine starting over smh. I want you more than ever rn but I truly understand if I’m not forgiven. You will always be my best friend and true love love at heart!”

As of this writing, Ella has not responded to A-Boogie’s moving message, but fans are speculating that the pair could get back together.

The latest development comes after A-Boogie took to social media to accuse Ella of preventing him from seeing his daughter Melody.

“I miss Melody odee rn,” he wrote in the post to Instagram. “Seems like everything is trying to stop me from seeing her. Don’t wanna talk to nobody but her rn.”

But Ella denied it.

“I don’t know why this boy posting shit like I don’t let him see his child,” she responded. “It’s not my fault u wait till I catch u cheating to finally let us go come on tour and now it’s just bring Melody knowing I don’t wanna come anymore. This man trynna switch shit on me and involve my child.”

Ella and A-Boogie had been dating for some years before the recent split. Ella gave birth to their daughter Melody Valentine in February 2017.