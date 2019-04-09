Pooh Hicks responds to Karlie Redd’s ‘transgender’ photo following Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta feud

On Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta, Karlie Redd denied having a threesome With Pooh Hicks and her husband Hiriam. Now the former friends’ feud has spilled over to social media where Karlie Redd posted and deleted an explicit photo of Hicks implying that she is transgender.

In the caption, Karlie threatens to release proof of Pooh and Hiriam snorting cocaine. The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star also accused Hiriam Hicks of stealing money from Stephanie Mills and other music artists.

The Shade Room posted the photo before Karlie deleted it, but their version was also later removed.

Pooh Hicks, who is a newcomer to Love and Hip Hop, issued a response, accusing Karlie Redd of being transphobic and slamming The Shade Room for posting the photo. In an Instagram photo with her three children, Hicks added the following caption.

“This picture is truly offensive. I am not a transgender but a proud black woman that has birthed 3 beautiful Kids. It is truly distasteful how one can joke about the thought of someone being a transgender. I am a supporter of the LGBTQ community also have many friends that come from all walks of life. Shame on you!”

In the premiere of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 8, Hicks went into graphic details about her sex life when confronting Redd about their alleged threesomes. Pooh’s husband is former Def Jam President Hiram Hicks and he appears on Season 8 of LHHATL.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta airs at 9/8c on VH1 every Monday.