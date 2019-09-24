Pillow Talk’s Dean Hashim dishes on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars

Dean Hashim got his start in the 90 Day Fiance world as his brother Tarik’s antagonist on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days. Now, he’s better known on Pillow Talk, where he and his brother pop off with some of the wittiest banter as they discuss what’s currently playing out on the show that gave them both their start.

Tarik and Dean were one of the original pairs appearing on Pillow Talk and just returned for a second season. They are hilarious and offer an often jaw-dropping uncensored reaction to the current Before the 90 Days couples.

In a recent interview with The Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio, Dean Hashim proved that his humor on Pillow Talk isn’t an act and he really does have opinions about the current Before the 90 Days cast. Some of those opinions have already been refuted, but that doesn’t stop Dean from putting it all out there.

Dean and Domenick started out with one of the most talked-about cast members from Season 3, Tim Malcolm. Nati asked if he thought Tim was gay, which is an odd question considering that he’s gone back to Colombia for his fifth time in an effort to settle down with a model named Jeniffer.

In any case, Dean decided to comment on Tim’s mannerisms, saying, “The way he cross his legs, man…it don’t look like he got a pair of balls between ’em.”

Then, Dean seemed to address his own manhood, “I can’t even cross my legs like that. Hey man, I’m blessed. You know what I mean? I can’t cross my legs like that, man!”

The two then discussed whether or not Tim is transgender, something the Before the 90 Days star already refuted. Tim just can’t seem to get 90 Day Fiance viewers to stop speculating about his gender.

After a few more middle school-esque jokes about Tim Malcolm’s manhood, Nati and Hashim switched gears, with Nati asking, “Which of the cast members do you think is the least trustworthy?”

That one was a no-brainer for Dean, who quickly said that Caesar’s woman, Maria, is the one he wouldn’t trust.

“That fake a** Russian chick that Caesar is sitting up there talking to,” Dean replied. “I don’t even think that’s a chick. That’s probably some big ol’ dude named Jeb.”

“Is that Tim or Kim?” Dean said, still making jokes. “Is that Maria or is that Mike.”

Check out the rest of the Dean Hashim interview on The Domenick Nati Show below.

Pillow Talk airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.