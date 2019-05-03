Peter Mayhew cause of death: How did Chewbacca star die?

After the family of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew announced his passing yesterday, a spokesperson for the family who spoke to ABC News later confirmed that the 74-year-old died after suffering a heart attack.

Mayhew’s family had announced in a statement released on Thursday via the late actor’s Twitter account that he died on Tuesday at his home in North Texas, but no cause of death was announced at the time. But it was known that Mayhew had recently undergone spinal surgery.

A family spokesman tells @abc that Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew died of a heart attack. #RIP https://t.co/aXUKo6hHDa — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) May 2, 2019

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

The passing of the Chewbacca actor as fans worldwide prepared to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 came as a shock. Fans, celebrities and colleagues took to social media on Thursday to express their condolences and show support to the family of the late actor.

“Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character. These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca,” Han Solo actor Harrison Ford said in a statement. “We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to the Star Wars audience.”

“He was the gentlest of giants,” Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill tweeted. “A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I’m grateful for the memories we shared & I’m a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete.”

He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars pic.twitter.com/8xbq9HEWF2 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 2, 2019

So Blessed to have spent time with the legendary #PeterMayhew. A right proper Gentleman whose heart and personality matched his stature. You’ve achieved .5 beyond light speed, Chewy. RIP pic.twitter.com/rFGL0EGTvY — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 3, 2019

R.I.P. #PeterMayhew 🌟 Thank you for bringing us closer to the stars and for bringing one of the kindest, dearest characters in movie history to life.#chewbacca pic.twitter.com/RQpZiCKMB7 — Esther Wagner (@kiranadraws) May 3, 2019

Just heard the news that Peter Mayhew, who played our beloved Chewbacca, has passed away. His career spanned generations and he brought joy to millions of people on and off screen. At some point or other, he has made every single one of us smile. That’s quite an accomplishment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgePS1gI8m — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) May 3, 2019

Just found out that the wonderful Peter Mayhew has passed away. He was the gentlest and kindest of souls and a good friend. My love and condolences to his wife, Angie and the rest of his family. #RIPChewie — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 3, 2019

Peter Mayhew, who stands 7 foot, 3 inches, portrayed the tall and hirsute character, the 200-year-old Chewbacca the Wookie from the planet Kashyyyk in the Star Wars film series. Chewie, as the character is affectionately known, was Han Solo’s co-pilot on the Millennium Falcon.

Mayhew made five appearances as Chewbacca in the Star Wars film series. He appeared as Chewie in all the three films of the original trilogy — Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and the Return of the Jedi (1983).

He also appeared in Revenge of the Sith (2005) from the prequel trilogy and The Force Awakens (2015) from the sequel trilogy.

In The Force Awakens, he shared the role of Chewie with the Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo. Suotamo then played Chewie alone in The Last Jedi (2017).

Mayhew was born in Barnes, Surrey, England in May 1944. Although it is widely claimed that his great height was due to a form of gigantism, Mayhew once denied it, saying, “I don’t have a big head.”

Film producer Charles H. Schneer noticed Mayhew in a newspaper photograph while he worked as an orderly at a hospital in London. His first film role was in Ray Harryhausen’s Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977) in which he played the role of the bronze Minoton.

Mayhew is survived by his wife Angelique Mayhew, and three children.