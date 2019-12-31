Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber latest: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber ‘stepping in to help’

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber are reportedly helping comedian Pete Davidson through a difficult time as he dates their daughter, Kaia Gerber. It is unclear what Pete is struggling with, but the older couple has apparently decided to “guide” him through his difficulties.

Kaia, 18, and the SNL comedian Pete, 26, have only been dating since October, but rumors have been flying that there might already trouble in paradise. Supermodel Cindy and her businessman Rande Gerber were caught on camera talking animatedly outside Kaia’s New York apartment.

Page Six reported that the pair had an “extremely intense conversation” and that the 53-year-old model looked very shaken. They kept re-entering the building only to emerge moments later. A bystander allegedly reported hearing Gerber say someone upstairs had “scratched eyes” and they were “freaking out.”

It is unclear at this stage if the young couple is having any relationship difficulties, but an E! News source says Crawford and Gerber are taking an active role.

“Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents, and they would do anything for her,” the source explains. “They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time.”

“It’s been a very stressful and concerning few days,” claims E! News. They also report that Crawford and Gerber see “how troubled [Pete] is and how much he is struggling.”

Pete Davidson has been quite open about his difficulties with mental health and also his drug use. He has allegedly smoked pot since he was 16 and has stated that, while he can perform sober, he wouldn’t find that any fun.

In 2018, Davidson put a post on Instagram that seemed to indicate he was having suicidal thoughts. The post was deleted a short time later.

He appeared to joke about going into rehab only last week on Saturday Night Live when he said, “going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And it costs $100,000, but I still have roommates.” He attended rehab in 2016 but later argued that being sober “sucks.”