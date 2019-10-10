Party with 90 Day Fiance stars at a luxury Caribbean resort

Some 90 Day Fiance stars are known for meeting up with fans but now, a handful of TLC reality TV veterans are taking their appreciation of fans to a whole new level.

Just days ago, it was announced that several of the franchise’s most popular cast members will be heading to the Dominican Republic for a luxury Caribbean vacation complete with plenty of opportunities to rub elbows with their fans.

So far, the 90 Day Fiance cast members signed on for this trip include David Toborowsky, Annie Suwan, Corey Rathgeber, Molly Hopkins, Cortney Reardanz, Ashley Martson, and Darcey Silva along with her sister Stacey.

The Dominican Republic vacation will be in Puerto Plata from November 5-9 and is all-inclusive, meaning that accommodations, meals, alcohol, and tips are included. The cost per person is $399 without airfare or $799 with airfare from the JFK airport in New York City.

Those attending will stay at the Wyndham V Heaven with the room type being the Bliss Room. As reported in the social media posts advertising their trip, there are room and airline upgrades available for purchase.

There will be plenty of opportunities to hang out with the 90 Day Fiance cast members during the upcoming Dominican Republic trip including a private dinner, a private beach party, and a meet and greet session.

This would be a great time to get to know the cast of 90 Day Fiance in person and maybe they’ll even share the inside scoop on their partners, former partners and other inside information about the show that isn’t seen on TV.

Check out the Instagram post above for more information on how to book the trip and what to expect.