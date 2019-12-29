Paola Mayfield hints at family holiday drama, may not return to Colombia

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Holiday drama is a common theme for many around the holidays and it looks like 90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield is not immune.

Russ and Pao shared pictures from the airport as they set off on what looked to be a happy family vacation as the trio decided to spend some time together for the holidays.

It turns out that the Mayfields spent Christmas in Colombia and it wasn’t a stress-free trip, according to a tweet Paola shared on Saturday morning.

“For once I wish I was able to enjoy Colombia and my family without any drama,” Paola wrote. “The more you do the less people appreciate you. Who knows if we will be back.”

For once I wish I was able to enjoy Colombia and my family without any drama 😞 the more you do the less people appreciate you. Who knows if we will be back 😕 — Paola Mayfield (@paolamayfield) December 28, 2019

It’s not clear exactly what went down with Paola and her family or if 90 Day Fiance cameras were there to catch it on tape. What we do know is that she really wishes that she had a better trip.

Russ, Paola, and baby Axel set off for Colombia on December 19. Russ commemorated the moment on Instagram, posting a family photo from the plane with a caption that let their 90 Day Fiance fans know that this was Axel’s first international trip.

Just days later, Paola shared a photo of herself and the message, “Hola from Colombia!”

On Christmas Day, Paola and Russ Mayfield shared a family photo with baby Axel from in front of that same tree.

The Mayfield family spent Thanksgiving with his parents so it looks like they decided to spend Christmas with hers.

Thankfully, Paola recently revealed on the Domenick Nati Show that her relationship with Russ’ parents is definitely getting better. That’s a great thing given her history with Russ’ mom and especially if she’s having tension with her family back home.