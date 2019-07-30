Paola Mayfield ‘clears up’ confusion after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

It’s no secret to 90 Day Fiance viewers that the TLC series is drama-filled and often shows the struggles of bringing worlds together rather than showing happy couples getting along.

It’s also not uncommon for stars from the franchise to speak out or to claim there’s more to the story than what was on TV.

Now that Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is over, Paola Mayfield has spoken out about the way the show depicted her, and like many others, she claims she got a bad edit.

Paola made it clear she wasn’t trying to explain herself to “haters,” but she did want to make sure those she respects understand what went down at the Tell All. She said that she absolutely wasn’t laughing at anyone while on stage, but instead, they were all laughing at the confusing situation in which Ashley and Jay found themselves. She said that she was not laughing at Ashley, which is how it appeared.

That said, she also claimed one of the producers told her Ashley was talking bad about her. That right there shows that those behind 90 Day Fiance stir up drama to get the reality stars arguing amongst each other, which is a sure way to drive up ratings.

Paola went even further about the 90 Day Fiance edits, claiming that if she were as bad as they made her look, Russ wouldn’t be with her.

Now that she spoke out about her “bad edit” after the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All; we’ll have to see if Paola and Russ end up returning to film again.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has concluded. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season Season 3 premieres on Sunday, August 4 at 8/7c on TLC.