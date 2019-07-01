Pamela Anderson’s biggest birthday wish is to free Corky the orca

Canadian-turned-American citizen, actor and famous beauty Pamela Anderson is a humanitarian, activist and fighter for endangered species on the planet.

And Pamela has just one birthday wish: freedom for Corky, the captured orca.

The mother of two sons’ birthday is today, and she is selflessly asking her fan base to look into and support her wishes to free Corky, an orca caught off her native British Columbia decades ago.

The orca was captured five decades ago, and the killer whale lives in a cramped, chemically treated concrete tank at SeaWorld. Anderson isn’t having it and wants her 52nd birthday to draw attention to the whale’s horrific plight.

In her latest PETA campaign, Pamela is photographed inside a cramped tub to illustrate the situation that Corky and other captive orcas are suffering, asking, “Could You Live in a Bathtub for Decades?”

Anderson is no stranger to causes for PETA and has worked diligently to call attention to Denmark’s Faroe Islands “Grind” where dolphins and other sea life are culled mercilessly.

Anderson not only shares her age but also notes that Corky was captured near her hometown in the Canadian province of British Columbia that lies next to the Pacific ocean.

“Please don’t let her die in a tank that, to her, is comparable to the size of a bathtub,” Anderson writes in a letter to new SeaWorld CEO Gustavo Antorcha.

To illustrate her point, she appears in a new PETA ad, posing in a tub in her birthday suit beneath the words “Could You Live in a Bathtub for Decades?” You can view the ad here.

“Corky’s brother and sister are still alive and flourishing in the wild,” Anderson wrote in her published letter, “and a Canadian scientist who has been studying her family wants to bring her home. It’s within your power to release this long-suffering orca to a seaside sanctuary in a protected bay of her home waters.” The orca was used in a now-illegal breeding program in which all seven of her offspring died within weeks.

The pressure is on for SeaWorld to create sea sanctuaries.

The National Aquarium is retiring the dolphins, beluga whales are being moved from a Chinese marine park to a sanctuary in Iceland, and the Canadian Parliament just voted to ban dolphin and whale captivity outright according to PETA.

The conditions at SeaWorld cause significant harm to the larger sea animals. The orcas, highly intelligent and strongly pod/family oriented swim in circles inside shallow tanks filled with chemically treated water. The intense UVA and UVB rays in relentless sun exposure can cause them to develop skin and eye diseases, according to PETA.

PETA and Pam ask people to write SeaWorld and let them know your feelings about Corky here:

SeaWorld San Diego

500 SeaWorld Dr.

San Diego, CA 92109