P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn engaged: NHL star & Olympic skier to form sports power couple

A sports power couple is going to tie the knot, but it may not be anytime soon. On Friday, P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn were officially announced as engaged.

The couple has been dating for over a year but appears ready to take things to the next level. However, the hockey star and recently-retired Olympic skier don’t seem to be in a rush.

Subban and Vonn’s engagement, dating details

According to PEOPLE, the 34-year-old skiing sensation and her 30-year-old NHL boyfriend will become husband and wife. The two started dating sometime in 2018 as Vonn was seen attending a Nashville Predators game last April.

That was Subban’s NHL team until a recent trade sent him to the New Jersey Devils. In June of 2018, the P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn relationship became official.

The couple made things public at the CMT Music Awards on the red carpet. The rest is history as Vonn has shown plenty of photos and videos of her and Subban on her Instagram since then.

That includes a Getty photo she shared of them together. It boasted of last night’s event where her fiance donated a generous $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital. The two also were seen together at last month’s ESPYS award show in Los Angeles where Vonn was amongst the night’s award winners.

Vonn was previously in a public relationship with professional golf star Tiger Woods. That ended in 2015. Following that, she dated NFL assistant Kenan Smith for a year, but it ended in 2017.

Vonn was also married to U.S. skier Thomas Vonn in 2007. That lasted for four years, with their split arriving in 2011, and the divorce finalized in 2013. Now she and P.K. Subban will become husband and wife.

According to US Weekly, Subban bought the sparkling ring for Vonn from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills. The two officially started to date at the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Sports Awards in 2018, per the report.

Subban and Vonn reportedly spoke on the phone daily after Vonn became single. Subban even made a three-hour trip to visit Vonn during a rough snowstorm.

Vonn told US Weekly last October, “I’m going to support him in his hockey career as much as I can. He has a lot of games! It’s hard to keep track of them, but he’s an amazing guy, and I’m very lucky to have him in my life.”

By the way, Vonn provided a possible preview on her Instagram of them continuing their lives together into their later years. The photo arrives through that popular aging app that many people were using within the past month.

All kidding aside, the couple appears to be happily in love and will now become a new celebrity sports power couple. As far as when that will happen, US Weekly’s story title includes a quote, “We’re not in a big hurry to get married.”

So it’s unknown if that means several months from now into next year, or something else.

Vonn, Subban’s sports achievements

The 5-foot-10 Lindsey Vonn is an Olympic gold medalist and has also claimed two gold medals at the World Championships. She and skier Annemarie Moser-Proll are the only two female skiers to have won four World Cup championships.

Her lone gold medal during competition came for downhill skiing during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. That win also made history, as she was the first U.S. female competitor to capture gold in the history of the event.

Ultimately, Vonn had to step away from the sport she loved due to injuries. She announced her retirement earlier this year.

Meanwhile, P.K. Subban is preparing for a new NHL season and the first full season with his new team. Subban will be part of the New Jersey Devils’ roster. Previously, he spent three seasons with the Nashville Predators. Subban started his career as a member of the Montreal Canadiens roster back in the 2009-10 season, playing there for seven years.

P.K. Subban certainly has the skills on the ice. For his career, the defensive star has 310 assists with 98 goals in 645 games played, per Hockey-Reference stats. He’s a three-time NHL All-Star and former Norris trophy winner in the 2012-13 season. He was also a former cover star for the popular EA NHL video game last year.

All that said, P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn certainly seem ready to create one of the newest celebrity power couples around. Check out more images of the couple at Subban’s official Instagram @subbantor and Vonn’s Instagram account here.