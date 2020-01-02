Ozzy Osbourne isn’t ‘on his deathbed’ says daughter Kelly

Kelly Osbourne is shooting down rumors her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is on his deathbed. The rocker’s youngest daughter used Instagram stories to blast accusations Ozzy’s health was declining.

Radar Online reported this week that the Black Sabbath frontman was in “chronic pain and was begging to be put out of his misery.” Kelly has made it 100% clear all accounts of her father being on his last leg are lies.

“Today, I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed,’ sometimes the media makes me sick! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health, but come the F—k on, this is utter bulls–t,” she said in her message.

Last year Ozzy suffered a bad fall that “screwed up all the vertebrae,” forcing him to cancel his world tour. The rocker didn’t reveal the news to fans until October.

If fans need further proof, the legendary heavy metal man is not on his “deathbed,” TMZ caught Ozzy with his wife Sharon out and about on New Year’s Day. The Prince of Darkness was in the passenger’s seat of their Rolls-Royce. Ozzy was sporting some shades and a cane.

Although he let his wife do the talking to the camera, it is clear he is far from bedridden. Sharon even teased her husband is dropping his first solo album in 10 years in February. It looks like Ozzy has big plans in the New Year, so fans should not count him out yet.

Ozzy may have been sidelined in 2019 due to an injury, but it is not keeping him down. The Osbourne family is here to support him and let the world know that the 71-year-old is still rocking, just a little bit slower these days.