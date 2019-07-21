Olivia Bolton: Who is Tom Holland’s girlfriend?

Spider-Man: Far from Home star Tom Holland was spotted earlier this week attending the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London with a mystery blonde.

Fans went wild on Twitter after a photo emerged showing Tom and the blonde cozying up to each other and engaging in PDA while watching performances by The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams.

The photos appeared to have ended rumors that the 23-year-old Peter Parker actor was secretly dating his Spider-Man movie co-star, the American singer Zendaya who played Peter Parker’s love interest MJ in Far from Home.

Internet sleuths quickly went to work and details about the mystery blonde began to emerge. The U.K’s Sun confirmed that her name is Olivia Bolton and sources close to the pair indicate they have been dating for months.

Since then, fans have been asking questions about Olivia Bolton and searching for her on social media. Olivia signaled that she wants to keep her affairs to herself by making her Instagram private.

If you have been wondering who Olivia Bolton is, this is what we know about her.

Who is Olivia Bolton?

Olivia is reportedly in her early 20s. She spent some of her childhood in Nottingham, England, but now works in digital production in London, according to The Sun.

Olivia recently graduated from college. She has two sisters, one of whom is named Grace and is a university student in the U.K.

TOM HOLLAND HAS A GIRLFRIEND?!,!,!! pic.twitter.com/gLnT03XqRS — vee ⎊ 𖤍 // fan acc (@valsreactor) July 17, 2019

tom holland has a girlfriend and i couldn’t be happier for him !! support tom and his gf ! 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/2IkF5c9AXW — 𝖺𝗎𝗅𝖺𝗇𝗂 (@struwu) July 17, 2019

what we’re NOT gonna do is bully tom holland’s girlfriend, i saw people making fun of her physical appearance and trying to find her social media accounts to send her hate… GROW UP — norm’s manon (@reedushiddles) July 17, 2019

so you’re telling tom holland has a girlfriend and it’s not miss ZENDAYA?????? — kiara ♡ (@vminsgalaxy) July 17, 2019

i refuse to believe tom holland is dating someone other than zendaya — bailey tomorrow (@bsisomphane) July 17, 2019

tom holland has a girlfriend and it’s not me pic.twitter.com/4nDOZvMOHI — c (@flwbatch) July 17, 2019

Olivia and Tom’s families are friends

Olivia and Tom are childhood friends, and their families are close. But according to a source that spoke with The Sun “it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them,”

The source added that after the rumors he was dating Zendaya, going public with Olivia “has been a relief.”

Rumors that Tom and Zendaya were dating persisted despite both stars separately denying them.

Tom attempted to end the rumors by admitting in an interview with Elle in June that he wasn’t dating anyone. But he added that he was “definitely a relationship person.”

“I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he said.

me emailing Zendaya my girlfriend application now that we know that she’s not dating tom holland pic.twitter.com/h4yqt7nTDf — Ava 🥰 (@steveh4rringt0n) July 17, 2019

According to the sources, Tom and Olivia’s families support their relationship, and Tom is absolutely smitten with Olivia.