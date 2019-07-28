OITNB’s Taryn Manning claims she was ‘epically hacked’ after rant about how the show ‘hurt her’

Yesterday, Orange is the New Black fans were stunned when star Taryn Manning went on a rage-filled rant about how much the show hurt her.

Taryn starred as Pensatucky since the beginning of the series, and has been a staple of the show, playing the meth-addicted inmate. Her character survived the “cull,” in which over half of the main cast was sent to another prison following the riots in Season 5.

Fans, however, worried about the actress when she went off on social media about the series she’s been a part of for seven years.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Taryn stated her team dropped her and she didn’t think she ever needed to work in show business again.

“This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will. I have to speak out before anything happens to me. F*ck fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!”

She also wrote that no one in the cast cared about her and that none would respond to her rant.

taryn manning is wilding pic.twitter.com/TRCrHjgVlQ — laurel / oitnb spoilers (@starIightwitch) July 27, 2019

Lori Petty, who played the role of Lolly on the hit Netflix series reached out to Taryn, telling her she loves her and Taryn replied with the same affection for Lori.

Although Taryn didn’t attend the premiere of the finale of Orange is the New Black, she did say she was “epically hacked,” adding she was “so sorry.”

She has not addressed the incident further, nor why she didn’t appear at the premiere.

Taryn appears in the final season of Orange is the New Black, now streaming on Netflix.