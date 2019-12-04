Offset Instagram hacking: Cardi B claims her husband was not responsible for flirtatious message

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Claims that rapper Offset’s private DMs on Instagram were hacked has led to accusations that he has been unfaithful to his wife, Cardi B. However, his wife has defended him, saying any flirtatious messages sent from Offset’s account were the work of hackers.

Offset has been accused of flirting with a woman named Jade, who is the girlfriend of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. A leak occurred after the rapper’s Instagram appeared to have been hacked.

Offset supposedly sent a message to Jade reading, “miss u fr.”

This short and straightforward message was seen as blatantly flirtatious, particularly coming from someone who has a history of alleged infidelity.

Jade clearly thought it flirtatious, as she responded by accusing him of not respecting Cardi B in her own Instagram post. She also tantalizingly suggested that she had more gossip to expose, but this was not the right time.

Her post was deleted as this article was being written. The Shaderoom reposted Jade’s video.

Cardi B responded by posting a video on Instagram where she admits that, while her husband has made mistakes in the past, this was a case of being hacked, and her husband is innocent of flirting. She maintained that Offset had not sent the flirty message to Jade.

Cardi B’s post has also been deleted.

The couple, who were married in September 2017 in a secret ceremony, have so far had a rocky relationship. Drama ensued in December of last year when Cardi B announced she was leaving her husband due to his infidelity. However, the pair seemed to reconcile after Offset begged for forgiveness.

Cardi B said that their marriage was in a good place just now, which is why she “ain’t getting no rowdy” at the current flirting claims. The couple has a 16-month-old daughter.

Jade’s actual partner Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently facing charges of racketeering and firearms offenses relating to activities with gangland crime in New York.