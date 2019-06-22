Nicki Minaj continues feud with Miley Cyrus but what is a Perdue Chicken?

Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus will likely never get along and have been feuding for four years now. In her most recent diss, Minaj called Cyrus a “Perdue Chicken.”

The comment came on her Queen Radio show on Friday and the insult was just Minaj’s way of saying Cyrus has no room to call her out about anything.

“Perdue Chickens can never talk (expletive) about queens,” Minaj said (via USA Today), with Cyrus as the Perdue Chicken and Minaj herself as the queen.

“But I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens have been trying to say the queen’s name for clout,” Minaj added. “And that’s always been happening.”

But what is a Perdue Chicken anyway?

Perdue Foods is a processing company in the United States that produces chicken, turkey, and pork. They are the third-largest producer of chicken in the U.S. behind Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods.

What is funny is that Perdue Chicken responded on Twitter.

Thanks for the mention @NICKIMINAJ, but we don't know nothing about beef. — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) June 22, 2019

Vulture reports that the comments about Cyrus were concerning an old article from the New York Times from four years ago. More recently, there was an article posted to People based on a new interview by Cyrus on Roman Kemp’s Capital Breakfast radio show that might have caught Minaj’s attention.

Cyrus has a new song called Cattitude and in it, she sings “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

In the radio show interview, when asked about it, Cyrus simply said “They’re both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki” before adding there is no “beef” between her and Minaj anymore.

However, it seems Nikki Minaj does not feel the same and doesn’t like her name being invoked.