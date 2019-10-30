Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty show off wedding rings worth $1.1 million

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, bought custom rings for their wedding worth $1.1 million. According to TMZ, Petty personally supervised the making of the wedding rings.

Minaj, 36, and Petty, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off Minaj’s wedding ring. They dressed up as characters from the 1998 horror movie Bride of Chucky.

Kenneth also got a customized wedding band that features “marquee-shaped diamonds,” according to E! News. He had the words “Ken & Barbie” inscribed on the inside of his band, but Nicki’s ring does not have an inscription, TMZ reported.

The jeweler who made the rings is Rafaello and Co. based in New York City. The company confirmed that Minaj’s ring features a “17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds,” and that both rings are worth $1.1 million, according to TMZ.

E! News described Minja’s sparkler as “17 carats and with a radiant cut.”

Rafaello and Co. also posted a photo of the wedding rings to their Instagram page.

“Congrats to the King and Queen,” the jeweler wrote. “We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both.”

The jeweler said that when Petty commissioned them to make the rings, he asked for a traditional wedding ring with a massive sparkler for his wife. He knew what she wanted, so he supervised the design and delivery of the ring, and also paid for it.

Petty worked with the company for several months to make the ring.

The company delivered the rings to the couple in Los Angeles a few days before their wedding, which took place last week in L.A., just before their marriage license expired.

The jeweler flew in from New York to deliver the rings in a customized case that featured a photo slideshow of Nicki and Kenneth together. The slideshow was reportedly set to Nicki’s song, Come See About Me.