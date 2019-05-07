New royal baby name: Here’s what the internet thinks it could be

As of May 6, the newest addition to the royal family was born. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle officially gave birth to a new baby boy. However, the new royal baby name has yet to be announced. Luckily, the internet has some helpful suggestions for Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his lovely wife.

Royal baby names courtesy of the internet

Most babies receive a name as soon as they are born. In the case of Meghan Markle’s latest baby, it appears she and her husband could still be undecided. As with most hot topics that trend hard online, Twitter users came to the aid of the new baby boy’s parents.

A fake account with the name “Prince Charles” actually provided a shortlist of names, all of which the couple might fancy. A “Prince Charming” would be fitting, although “Prince Kanye” would take the cake.

However, as Monsters & Critics pointed out, Harry and Meghan’s son won’t actually be a prince. Instead, he will begin life as the Earl of Dumbarton and succeed Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex.

#RoyalBaby Name Shortlist:

– Billy-Bob

– Charming

– Eric or Ernie

– Jon Snow

– Kanye

– Princey McPrinceface

– Thor — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) May 6, 2019

While the news of the baby has been big, it’s clear that for many people, “Endgame” is still the biggest news around. Yet another Twitter user chimed in with suggestions based on the latest Avengers film’s main heroes.

It'll be a utter disgrace if Meghan & Harry don't name the #RoyalBaby either: °Steve

°Tony

°Bruce

°Thor After all they've done for the world. #Endgame — Eirú_Fódla™ (@SarahEiruFodla) May 6, 2019

Other people still have the popular HBO show, Game of Thrones on their mind after the latest exciting episode. It’s only fitting in this Twitter user’s mind that the new royal baby should share its name with one of the most prestigious characters of the show.

Expecting the #RoyalBaby to be Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains. — 👸🏼TheFierceFeminist 👸🏼 (@Racch_J) May 6, 2019

Another Twitter user wisely determined that the royal baby should have the name of a more prestigious historical figure based on the circumstances of his birth.

Meghan and Prince Harry should name the new royal baby Jesus, because apparently he was born in a stable pic.twitter.com/XFdpqeKMnQ — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) May 6, 2019

There’s always the option for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to settle for a name based on a popular beverage in the United Kingdom. Luckily, Yorkshire Tea’s Twitter was quick to provide their own list of options.

Potential Royal baby names: – Brupert

– Sebastean

– Earl

– Thea (with a silent h)

– Kethel

– Teagan

– Milcolm

– Duncan (middle name 'Biscuits') — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) May 6, 2019

Whether or not one of these names will become the one announced remains to be seen, but there are certainly plenty of clever options floating around the internet.

Latest royal baby name odds

Meanwhile, there are other potential baby names which may carry more weight. A number of sports books offer betting odds on different topics aside from actual sports contests. In particular, Ladbrokes sportsbook offers up odds for what the royal baby name will actually be.

As of Monday (May 7), Arthur was leading the way as the odds-on-favorite for the royal baby boy’s name. It was followed by Albert and Philip which each had 6 to 1 odds. Other options included James (8/1), Alexander (10/1), Alfred (10/1) and Thomas (12/1).

What do YOU think the #royalbaby's name will be?! 👶👑 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 6, 2019

The good news is that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to buck tradition, the internet has plenty of great ideas to help out.