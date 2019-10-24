Nadia: Who is Daniel Lissing engaged to? Actor announces huge news

Nadia is the fiancée of actor Daniel Lissing, best known for his role as Jack Thornton on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart. Jack was Elizabeth Thatcher’s (Erin Krakow) love interest and eventual husband.

One of the most memorable scenes in the series occurred in Season 4, Episode 6, titled My Heart Will Go On, when Lissing’s character, Thornton, proposed to Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, fans learned about Lissing’s real-life love interest when he revealed that he had proposed to his ladylove Nadia and that she said yes.

Lissing took to Instagram to share with his 237,000 followers the exciting news about his engagement to Nadia. The heartwarming message included a photo of Lissing kissing her as she flashed her engagement ring.

“Happy news to share… I get to marry the love of my life!” he wrote.

He shared the same message on Twitter.

Happy news to share… I get to marry the love of my life ❤️❤️ https://t.co/AsKCoenHBj — Daniel Lissing (@DLissing) October 23, 2019

Lissing later revealed details about his proposal and engagement. He said he proposed to Nadia on her birthday at their home. He also revealed that he bought the diamond engagement ring at Tiffany & Co.

“It’s a princess cut with little diamonds around a platinum band,” he said. “She was happy with my choice.”

Nadia also celebrated the happy occasion by posting a black and white close up photo of her engagement ring on Instagram.

“Couldn’t imagine spending my life with anyone else,” she wrote in the caption.

Lissing’s former When Calls the Heart castmates congratulated the couple on Instagram. Fans and Friends also posted congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Who is Nadia?

Daniel Lissing first revealed in an interview with ET’s Deidre Behar in November 2018 that he was in a relationship and that he would be spending Christmas with his sweetheart. But he did not reveal her identity at the time.

Since Lissing shared the happy news yesterday and revealed his fiancee’s identity, fans have been making inquiries about her.

You can view Nadia’s Instagram here. She has more than 5,800 followers on Instagram. We don’t know much about her, but her Instagram account suggests that she likes to travel a lot and that she enjoys wining and dining.

The photos show her with Lissing in various places across the country, including at various locations in California, such as Joshua Tree National Park, Catch LA in West Hollywood, Nobu Malibu restaurant, and Runyon Canyon Park.

There are also photos of the couple in Las Vegas, Montreal, and North Bondi in Australia. Other photos show the couple at Disneyland.