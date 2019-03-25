Mimi Faust’s girlfriend Ty Young and Stevie J spark feud ahead of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere, Joseline Hernandez weighs in

25th March 2019 5:44 PM ET

There is no love between Mimi Faust’s current partner Ty Young and her ex Stevie J. Just ahead of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 premiere, a comment on Ty’s Instagram from Stevie J set Ty off and while she was taking aim at Mimi’s baby daddy, Joseline Hernandez popped in to take shots at him too.

It all started when Ty posted a picture of Mimi and Stevie’s daughter, Eva Giselle. In the photo, where both Eva and Ty appeared, she wrote, “#SelfieSunday with boss baby. 🥰 She looked at my IG today and said heyyyyy mommie has way more pics than me.”

It was a sweet moment for the two and showed just how attached Eva has grown to her “second mommy” in the years that Ty and Mimi have been together.

Stevie J takes a dig at Ty Young and Mimi Faust

Then, when Stevie J popped into the comments with a suggestion that Mimi and Ty should adopt, Ty was quick to fire back, letting him know that her ovaries are in working order and when they were ready to give Eva a sibling, they would.

The shade didn’t stop there either, as Ty Young was clearly offended at Stevie’s comment. She continued responding to other comments underneath Stevie’s, and then again to him after he claimed he meant no harm, making it clear that she knew the comment was shade and that he was being problematic.

Joseline Hernandez joins in the Instagram drama

As if that wasn’t enough Instagram drama for the day, former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez also had something to say about her ex, Stevie J.

“And not to mention, he has not seen Bonnie Bella for 1 year,” Joseline wrote. “Faith Evans pays her child support. And he did not buy anything or call Bonnie Bella for her birthday. But maybe one day he will change. Im [sic] keeping my hopes up. But I’m like this. Thanks for the nut.”

In the recent past, Mimi Faust has been cordial with Stevie J but Ty Young’s Instagram rant about him may indicate that trouble is brewing, especially after that recent Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta sneak peek where he grilled Eva Giselle about what happened to Mimi and then asked her to come live with him in Los Angeles.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.