Miley Cyrus on Hotel Transylvania, penis cake, and bong-ripping: We break down singer’s confession phrase by phrase

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split earlier this month and then, just one day after the announcement was made, photos of her kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter began to circulate. Naturally, plenty of rumors have sprung up as Miley and Liam begin their separate paths but Miley isn’t having it.

The Wrecking Ball singer posted a message on Instagram that was also shared in pieces on Twitter, which was meant to let everyone know that she’s not lying or covering up anything about her split from Liam. And while Miley wants to make sure it’s known that she’s not a liar, what is resonating with those who have seen the message is that Miley has done a lot of really crazy things in her youth and we’re here to break it all down.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public 100% of the time,” Miley wrote. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed.”

She continued, “I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I partied in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

“I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal when I was 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it, I swung on a wrecking ball naked, there are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

Kicked off Hotel Transylvania cast for licking a penis cake

Initially, it was Miley Cyrus who was slated to voice Mavis, the daughter of Dracula in Hotel Transylvania. However, the role ended up being taken from Cyrus and given to Selena Gomez, who debuted as the voice of Mavis in 2012.

It was not reported why Miley Cyrus was removed from the role at the time, just that she had left the project. Now we know why.

In the shocking Instagram reveal as seen above, Miley Cyrus claims it was her lewd behavior off of the set that that ended her involvement in that movie.

A bong rip killed Miley Cyrus’ Wal-Mart clothing line deal

Before Miley lost that Hotel Transylvania role, she lost a huge Wal-Mart clothing line deal that would have earned her millions. Why? Because she was caught on video taking a huge bong hit.

Miley later denied she was smoking weed and instead claimed the substance in the infamous bong rip video was actually salvia. That didn’t matter though because Wal-Mart shut down the deal and we never got the line of Miley Cyrus clothing that so many people were looking forward to.

Miley Cyrus has always been a bit rebellious and fans have either loved or hated her for it. While her decade long romance with Liam Hemsworth may be over, certainly Miley’s over-the-top behavior won’t end here.