Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split: Why did couple break up months after marriage?

Reports of a Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split arrived on Saturday night, sending fans into a frenzy. The couple got married last year and now appears to have broken up.

That has plenty of people wondering why Miley and Liam decided to break up so soon. Here are the latest details on why they split up and rumors involving Miley Cyrus’ potential infidelity with Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce split

Word of the surprising Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split up arrived via PEOPLE. A rep for Miley provided a statement to the magazine regarding the reason for the break up:

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Way back in 2009, Miley Cyrus began to date her co-star Liam Hemsworth. The two were filming The Last Song at the time. It became an on-and-off relationship.

The couple was engaged back in 2012 until September 2013 and broke things off. The relationship started up again years later. Ultimately, the couple married in December of 2018.

However, it appears the “happily ever after” may have ended less than a year later. The news of the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth break up is certainly making waves online.

Miley Cyrus cheating rumors cause for break up?

In an ET Online report, photos are shown which involve Miley Cyrus on vacation. She’s with none other than Kaitlynn Carter, who is Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend. Photos reveal the two ladies suntanning but also “cuddling, kissing and swimming at the Il Sereno hotel.”

Miley Cyrus is living it up in Italy and Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, is right behind her! The two got up close and… *very* personal during their vacay. https://t.co/SY0Jo9MPVd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 11, 2019

Just a week prior to all this, it was reported that Carter and Jenner “decided to amicably separate.” As far as Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter go, they were showing plenty of PDA in Italy Friday with a lot of spectators in the vicinity as they were poolside.

The photos also captured enough evidence to show that Miley appears to be interested in pursuing other interests right now.

Just a few hours after the photos surfaced, the reports of the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split arrived. So it appears the couple may have decided to call it quits after about eight months of marriage.

Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus went on record with Vanity Fair as being “a queer person in a hetero relationship.”

The 26-year-old has a new album “She Is Miley Cyrus” scheduled for release later this year. The 29-year-old Liam Hemsworth has a number of projects out now or on the way.

They include 2019’s Isn’t It Romantic and Killerman as well as a new movie Arkansas with a TBD release date.